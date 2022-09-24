Pune: Infant headed to hospital with parents run over by tractor

A six-month-old baby girl, being taken to a hospital by her parents as she was unwell, died after the bike they were travelling on was hit by a tractor on Pune-Nashik Road on Thursday afternoon. The baby came under the wheels of the tractor as they fell down due to the impact.

The accident took place around 3 pm on the road connecting Khed town to Wada village in Khed taluka of Pune district, nearly 50 kilometres from Pune city. The parents, identified as Kailas Adhal (30) and his wife Anita, were taking their baby girl Pilu from their home in Rakshewadi area to a hospital in Khed.

“Preliminary probe suggests that on Khed-Wada Road, the bike was hit by a tractor from a side and due to the impact, the parents and the baby fell down. The baby came under the wheels of the tractor,” said inspector Satish Gurav, in-charge of Khed police station.

The seriously injured girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Officials said the tractor with a water tanker trolley was being driven by Vishal Bhambure, a resident of Khed.

Sub inspector Bharat Bhosale, who is probing the incident, said, “We have registered a case of accidental death and have launched a probe into the sequence of events.”