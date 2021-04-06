Pune: Industries trying to set up Covid vaccination camps on their premises

People wait for their turn at a vaccination centre in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The department of industries in Pune is working in close coordination with the district collectorate and divisional commissioner’s office to see if vaccination camps can be held on the industry premises. Sadashiv Survase, joint director commissionerate of industries, confirmed that they are hoping for a positive response from the authorities in this regard soon.

On Monday, the state government in its new guidelines stated that industries which are allowed to function should get their employees tested every fortnight or get them vaccinated.

At present, vaccination is allowed only at government-recognised centres.

Consistent demands have gone up from the industry bodies to allow more relaxed norms for vaccination, which would allow them to hold the camps on their premises. Many of the bigger industries have full-fledged medical facilities, which they said can be used as vaccination centres.

Commissioner of Police, Krishna Prakash, said he would be asking the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioner of police in Chakan and Wakad to coordinate with the industries to hold vaccination camps in their areas.

Industries in the past have already taken measures like setting up quarantine centres on their premises.

The Pimpri Chinchwad unit of BJP has decided to help in the ongoing vaccination drive and unveiled its plan for ‘corporate vaccination’ drive.

Sanjay Patni, the spokesperson of the party, said they have been getting calls from IT companies that want to hold vaccination drives on their premises. “We have decided to float a helpline and collect such letters from the companies and ask the corporation to hold vaccinations on their premises,” he said.

Patni added that they have received around 10-12 such requests. “If the vaccination drives are held on the company premises, it will be more streamlined and people would be able to avoid crowding at vaccination centres,” he said.

With the latest set of restrictions coming into effect, industries have been allowed to function now.

Both the commissioner of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad clarified that no passes need to be issued and workers in shifts can commute to and from their workplaces with just their identity card.

Significant restrictions have not been put into effect on inter-state or inter-district travel for work purposes. However, travelling for leisure has been discouraged.