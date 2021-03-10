Pune: Industries strongly opposed to another lockdown, say focus must be on stricter Covid measures

Abhay Bhor, president of Forum of Small Scale Industries, said a lockdown will ruin the sector in Pimpri-Chinchwad. "After months of sustained losses, our units are just about recovering," he said. (Representational)

Industries in Pune have expressed strong opposition to another lockdown, even as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the district. This comes ahead of a crucial meeting to be chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday to decide on the future course of action to tackle the rapid spread of the disease.

Cases in the district have multiplied in the last month or so with the likely emergence of a second wave. Case positivity has increased exponentially. District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has officially ruled out lockdown while urging people to follow Covid safety norms such as distancing, use of mask and hand hygiene. Night lockdown has been imposed again with local administration cracking down on restaurants that flout the 11 pm deadline.

Ahead of Friday’s meeting, there is a lot of speculation about a new lockdown that has raised concerns in Pune’s industrial units. Sudhir Mehta, president of Mahratta Chambers of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) said instead of a lockdown focus should be put on measures like contact tracing and increasing vaccination cover for vulnerable population in the district.

Industry owners, who spoke to The Indian Express, said another complete lockdown would deal a body blow to green shoots observed in the industrial units.

“At this phase, when district is reporting more than 2,000 cases a day, a lockdown will serve no purpose. It would just be counterproductive,” they said.

Abhay Bhor, president of Forum of Small Scale Industries, said a lockdown will ruin the sector in Pimpri-Chinchwad. “After months of sustained losses, our units are just about recovering,” he said.

Bhor added that if they were unable to fulfil orders, they would lose out on business.

