Pune: Industries seek faster vaccination drives, separate testing centres

A day after the central government allowed industries to vaccinate their workers within their premises, industry associations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have urged the respective civic corporations to speed up their vaccination drives. The industry associations have also asked for separate testing capacities for industrial areas to help them meet government protocols.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister Ajir Pawar, Sandeep Belsare, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, reiterated the demand of setting up a dedicated Covid testing centre for industrial workers.

Belsare said there are 11,000-15,000 industrial units in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, which are expected to get their workers tested for the virus every 15 days after April 10. There are around 4.5-5 lakh workers in the area and getting them tested regularly would be a logistical problem for the industries.

Belsare has asked the state government to set up dedicated testing centres in industrial areas, which would help the units follow testing protocol set by the government. The industrial association has also demanded a dedicated vaccination centre for its workers. This has been a long-standing demand of the industrial association, which says this will allow the vaccination programme to cover a larger population.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) held a virtual meeting with the commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, as well as representatives of industries, to discuss the details of such vaccination camps. Sudhir Mehta, president of MCCIA, said this move will help in increasing the vaccine coverage of the population. The MCCIA has already received interest from 25 companies that are ready to host such camps.

Meanwhile, both municipal corporations have decided to designate nodal officers to help industries with the drive. “More than 300 industry participants attended this meeting and conveyed their appreciation. MCCIA highlighted that such communications help reduce confusion and increase confidence, thereby enhancing compliance,” read a press release by the association.