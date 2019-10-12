Pune industrialist says wife tried to kill him: Police

Businessman Ajinkya Firodia sustained injuries after his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife following a quarrel in their home in Model Colony on October 7. Based on the FIR lodged by Ajinkya, the police booked his wife Aparna on charges of attempt to murder.

A press release said that Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) was invoked later after Firodia gave a supplementary statement stating that she attacked him with a knife with the intention to kill him.

Police Sub-Inspector Rakesh Sarade said, “Probe is on and no arrest has been made yet.”