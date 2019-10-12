Toggle Menu
Pune industrialist says wife tried to kill him: Police

A press release said that Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) was invoked later after Firodia gave a supplementary statement stating that she attacked him with a knife with the intention to kill him.

Police Sub-Inspector Rakesh Sarade said, “Probe is on and no arrest has been made yet.” (Representational)

Businessman Ajinkya Firodia sustained injuries after his wife allegedly attacked him with a knife following a quarrel in their home in Model Colony on October 7. Based on the FIR lodged by Ajinkya, the police booked his wife Aparna on charges of attempt to murder.

Police Sub-Inspector Rakesh Sarade said, “Probe is on and no arrest has been made yet.”

