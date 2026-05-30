‘Bomb’ note found on Pune-Guwahati IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax

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In yet another incident of its kind, a paper note written “bomb” was found in the washroom of a Pune-Guwahati Indigo flight, forcing the police and security personnel to swing into action at the Pune International Airport on Friday morning.
However, the message later turned out to be a hoax as no bomb was discovered during security checks. The flight got delayed by a couple of hours, police said.
Following the incident, the Vimantal police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly spreading a bomb hoax.
“Someone seems to have played a mischief. An offence has been registered against an unidentified accused. This is the third such incident reported in the last few months. A probe is on,” said senior inspector Govind Jadhav of Vimantal police station.
bo, and the airline personnel were alerted immediately.
Subsequently, the police and airport security staffers checked the flight thoroughly, but nothing suspicious was found.
In a similar incident on March 29, a handwritten word ‘bomb’ was discovered on an interior wall of an IndiGo aircraft from Pune to Amritsar around 5 am. The discovery triggered swift action from security agencies, airport officials, and ground staff, who initiated standard emergency protocols without delay.
All passengers were deboarded, and the aircraft was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found. The flight was delayed by about eight hours. An FIR was lodged at the Vimantal police station under sections 125, 351 (4), 353 (1), 353 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).