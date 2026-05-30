‘Bomb’ note found on Pune-Guwahati IndiGo flight turns out to be hoax

A paper chit written "bomb" was found in the washroom of the Indigo flight on Friday during a routine check. (Representational image)

In yet another incident of its kind, a paper note written “bomb” was found in the washroom of a Pune-Guwahati Indigo flight, forcing the police and security personnel to swing into action at the Pune International Airport on Friday morning.

However, the message later turned out to be a hoax as no bomb was discovered during security checks. The flight got delayed by a couple of hours, police said.

Following the incident, the Vimantal police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person for allegedly spreading a bomb hoax.

“Someone seems to have played a mischief. An offence has been registered against an unidentified accused. This is the third such incident reported in the last few months. A probe is on,” said senior inspector Govind Jadhav of Vimantal police station.