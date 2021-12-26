Pune: Indigenous Multi-terrain Artillery Gun launched

Pune-headquartered multinational engineering major Bharat Forge has launched the indigenous Multi-terrain Artillery Gun (MArG) 155 – BR during the recently concluded multinational military exercise of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries.

A three-day multilateral and multi-agency exercise for the BIMSTEC countries focusing on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations was held in Pune between December 20 and 22. On the sidelines of the exercise, various products of the Indian defence industry were launched.

The Multi-terrain Artillery Gun was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in presence of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane while reviewing the exercise held at College of Military Engineering, Pune.

The Multi-terrain Artillery Gun is a one of its kind 155-mm, 39-calibre gun system mounted on 4×4 high mobility vehicle (HMV) in the world. The vehicle weighs 18 tonnes and has the capability to be deployed even in mountain regions. The gun system is equipped with shoot and scoot capability, providing advanced technical performance and high integration.

A press statement from Bharat Forge quoted its chairman and managing director Baba N Kalyani as saying: “MArG 155 – BR is our endeavour to develop advanced artillery gun defence systems in India. We are grateful for the cooperation, guidance and inspiration provided to us by the Indian defence forces to create best-in-class defence solutions made to face futuristic challenges.”

Various other features of the gun system, as quoted in the statement, are: “Gradient negotiation:30 making it a go-anywhere gun, capable of firing complete NATO standard and in-service ammunition, on-board ammunition carrying capacity of 18 rounds, coming into action time of 1.5 minutes during the day and 2 minute in the night.”