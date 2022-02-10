Pune: First consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition despatched

The first consignment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56 mm bullets, was despatched from Ammunition Factory Khadki in Pune to the Central depot located at Pulgaon on Wednesday.

The RFID implementation has been steered by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army in collaboration with Pune-headquartered Munitions India Limited, which is the newly created entity post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board.

The truck carrying the ammunition being flagged off from Pune on Wednesday. (Photo: Special Arrangement) The truck carrying the ammunition being flagged off from Pune on Wednesday. (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“The RFID tagging is in conformity with global standards in consultation with GS-1 India, a Global Standards organisation set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The RFID tags will be interpreted and used for asset tracking by the Enterprise Resource Application run by the Computerised Inventory Control Group of the Ordnance Services Directorate,” a statement from the Ministry of Defence read.

It added: “The implementation of the RFID solution for ammunition asset visibility will transform management of ammunition and bring in a quantum jump in ammunition lot management and tracking capability. The endeavour will make ammunition storage and use by soldiers safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army.”

Officials said that the implementation shall lead to increased efficiency in all technical activities and reduce inventory carrying costs.