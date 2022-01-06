Pune: 3 arrested for duping people on pretext of giving jobs at BRO

The police, on Wednesday, arrested three people, including a retired Indian Army soldier and the owner of a coaching institute, for allegedly duping young people on the pretext of giving them jobs at Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

A First Information Report in this regard was registered on Wednesday at Sangvi police station under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction. Subsequently, the police arrested the three — Satish Kundalik Dahane, a retired soldier who now runs a shop inside a military formation in Aundh, Shriram Kadam, a retired employee of General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) who allegedly poses as a retired Army captain and runs a recruitment coaching class in Pune, and Akshay Wankhede, who used to get aspiring candidates.

The probe has ascertained the identities of at least five candidates who have paid money to the three suspects for getting the jobs. Officials informed that the number of such candidates could be more.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dahane and Kadam posed as soldier and captain respectively and promised candidates jobs as vehicle mechanics in the BRO and GREF in return of Rs 5 lakh. In December last year, the suspects allegedly took Rs 50,000 from each candidate. After receiving a tip off, the suspects were apprehended and a case of cheating and forgery was registered at Sangvi police station.

Fake GREF stationary, documents and application forms have been recovered from the suspects.