Pune: Incubation centre for women entrepreneurs inaugurated

Marathi actress Girija Oak Godbole inaugurated an incubation centre for promoting women entrepreneurship in Aundh on Sunday.

Sarika Deshmukh, educationist and founder of Advitaa, said, “Advitaa aims at providing the required guidance to women entrepreneurs through its team of experienced mentors, training and skilled development, technological support with finance and legal compliance to become a successful entrepreneur.”

Pallavi Lodaya, technology enthusiast and co-founder of Advitaa, said, “There are many opportunities in the field of education, food and nutrition, health and social care, hastakala and technology. Women should choose their field

of liking, become an entrepreneur and create more employment for needy persons in society.”

Godbole said, “Now, women are working in different fields in responsible positions. They are experts in handling multiple tasks and are good decision-makers. Whatever you give a woman. she will make it greater.”