Pune Inc | ‘It is zero cost per kill’: As drone warfare rises, a Pune startup is building silent defence shield for India

James Solomon, the co-founder of Pune-based company Olee.space, begins with a question, “What would you do if you were a commander of a post or at any defence establishment, and there is an attack by 100 swarming enemy drones? Would you send your 100 best soldiers out there or want a machine to go in and do the work?”

Solomon knows the answer, not only because it is obvious but also because his company has created it.

Olee.space, co-founded with Suman Hiremath, has built a directed-energy weapon (DEW), an AI-powered laser sniper that will neutralise any incoming target at the press of a button. “That, too, without sending in any kinetic weapons. This would not launch bullets in the sky. This would not put any missiles in the sky. It would be as silent as possible,” says Solomon. The DEW was recently tested and the company has an order to deliver it.