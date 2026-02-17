Pune Inc | From Tulip Garden to spiritual spaces: Why PM Modi is lauding this architect whose philosophy centres on sustainability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Pune-based architect Mahesh Nampurkar in a letter for the latter’s “remarkable contributions to nation building and raising India’s global profile”.
“Your visionary work in architecture and landscape design has made a significant imprint on emerging Bharat, inspiring young minds everywhere,” wrote the PM. He mentioned Nampurkar’s support of Indian artisans and sculptors, his initiatives to green spaces in the country and “your vital, voluntary design of spiritual spaces”.
Nampurkar, a partner at the film Suman Shilp that he founded with his wife, Uma Nampurkar, has an enviable collection of awards and honours, including the Most Creative Architect of Europe and Asia, which was conferred upon him at the House of Lords, London, during the Indo UK Global Business Conclave 2022. But the letter from the PM felt special.
“Any national recognition is meaningful because it acknowledges architecture as a service beyond profession. I see the citation not as personal achievement but as affirmation that thoughtful design contributes to the cultural narrative of the nation. It is less a culmination and more a reminder of responsibility,” says the architect. Suman Shilp specialises in architecture, interior and landscape design.
Old world values
Nampurkar graduated in Architecture from Pune University in 1993. His motivating statement is “Give me a square inch, and I can design it for you”. Suman Shilp’s oeuvre extends from a balcony to a 500-acre property. “If you are an architect or a designer, you should not prototype your thoughts. You should be open to all the challenges,” he says.
Sustainability and a respect for clients’ sensibilities are at the core of his designs. Nampurkar began practising in 1996, before starting Suman Shilp in 2008. The firm had little capital, but the biggest asset was Nampurkar’s thoughts and his calibre to draw details. To this day, he has a passion for drawing things by hand and to scale. “That gives me an upper hand. Because of this, I feel that I can really give a great vision to any land,” he says.
An award-winning design is a clubhouse in Gujarat that uses elements, such as a stepwell, which are integral to the cultural history of the region. The entrance of the clubhouse welcomes guests with a sight of a majestic stone-carved fountain. Another awarded design is of a leisure world crafted out of a quarry. His clients range from former President of India Pratibha Patil to corporate houses to Bollywood superstars to political stars, including Ajit Pawar, to educational institutions, such as DY Patil.
Listening to Nampurkar is a lesson in merging work with philosophy. “My father used to say that, if somebody gives you Rs 100, work for Rs 300. Then, you will gather knowledge of Rs 100,” he says.
The challenge of sustainability
Nampurkar was drawn to architecture because it sits between art and responsibility. “In India, design cannot be detached from civilisation; it carries memory, spirituality, climate wisdom, and social coexistence. To design here is to listen — to history, to land, and to people — and then translate that listening into space,” he says.
Story continues below this ad
The real challenge for architects like Nampurkar will be changing mindsets. Pune is experiencing a construction boom, with towers of dubious taste rising into the sky. Nampurkar says that sustainability demands restraint in an age that celebrates excess.
“It asks architects to design with humility toward nature rather than dominance over it. Convincing society that longevity and balance are more meaningful than immediacy remains our greatest task,” he adds.
What encourages him is that authenticity eventually finds its audience. While much of contemporary construction responds to speed and replication, there remains a quiet demand for meaning and permanence. “Clients come to us not merely for buildings, but for clarity of vision. Profit becomes a consequence of trust sustained over time,” he says.
