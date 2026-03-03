Pune Inc: This techie uses satellite AI to double Indian crop yields

Swapnil Jadhav had travelled out of the country for the first time to set up an office in the US for his company that was building maps and satellite applications for global companies. But, as Covid-19 hit New York, the techie from Pune wanted to come back home. Upon returning, he saw that his father was worried because he had not been able to monitor the crops in their fields. “My father asked if I could do something?” recalls Jadhav, whose forte is satellite AI.
He pulled out some free satellite imagery for his father. On the screen, they were able to see the state of the farm. “The person looking after the farm had said that we were getting 65 tonnes of harvest, but using satellite imagery, we found that the yield was closer to 90 tonnes,” says Jadhav. Word slowly spread, and Jadhav’s skills were in demand. Everyone around him had some kind of farm, and as the lockdown stretched, they were clueless about the ground realities of their fields. “I began to sense a good market and potential. Once lockdown restrictions were lifted, he went on the ground and met with a few farmers,” he states.
This was the genesis of MapMyCrop, considered a pioneering crop monitoring service based on satellite data and the latest Machine Learning. Their USP is giving farmers unparalleled crop insights that slow, on-ground monitoring usually misses; hyperlocal weather data and disease forecasting, access to important agricultural insights, and expert agronomist advice, among others.
Eyes in the sky
Founded in 2020 by Jadhav, the CEO, the company is led by him, Rajesh Shirole, the COO, and Dr Bhushan Gosavi, the Director of Agronomy and Product, among others. The company invested more than three years in innovating and building the product. “We realised that satellite technology had been tried before but had not worked because the image was of low quality or the tech was focused on Western countries and not adequate for India and Asia,” says Jadhav. Among their efforts was to convince 2.5 lakh farmers across India and Asia to test the product.
Today, MapMyCrop counts enterprises, such as PepsiCo and Unilever, among its clients. “We have more than 6.2 million farmers using the application in across 120 countries,” says Jadhav.
Last year, they silenced all doubts. MapMyCrop collaborated with Microsoft, the Agricultural Development Trust (ADT) in Baramati, and Oxford University on sugarcane farming in Baramati. “Traditional methods of sugarcane agriculture often led to inefficiencies, high input costs, and suboptimal yields. We used our Satellite Crop Monitoring Platform to impact sugarcane cultivation,” says Jadhav. The AI-driven farming techniques resulted in yield increasing from 70 tonnes per acre to 120 tonnes per acre in one variety of sugarcane and more than 40 per cent in other varieties. Due to remote monitoring technology, farmers could reduce farm visits by 41 per cent. Sugarcane height increased to more than 15 ft. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, shared the news, and Elon Musk retweeted it, declaring that “AI will improve everything”.
Smart business model
MapMyCrop is laser-focused when it comes to satellite AI and crop monitoring. They have more than 11 products, a suite for agriculture. The company has also avoided the pitfall of charging farmers. Instead, they are offering the platform as free access to farmers. Using the application, the farmers are able to improve yield by 30 per cent, reduce costs by 40 per cent, and also save 20 per cent on water. All the information is available in the WhatsApp app. “Even if the farmer is not comfortable with the tech, they can interact with a WhatsApp bot and find out what actions to take,” says Jadhav.
How do they make money? “We primarily make money from large enterprises, such as PepsiCo, that help us deliver these solutions to the farmers,” says Jadhav. The company has also closed a funding round, raising $ 1.8 million from a mix of Indian and international investors, primarily from Europe, Singapore, and the US. The plan is to scale to six million farmers quickly from the three million farmers they are at right now.
