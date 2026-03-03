Pune Inc: This techie uses satellite AI to double Indian crop yields

Swapnil Jadhav had travelled out of the country for the first time to set up an office in the US for his company that was building maps and satellite applications for global companies. But, as Covid-19 hit New York, the techie from Pune wanted to come back home. Upon returning, he saw that his father was worried because he had not been able to monitor the crops in their fields. “My father asked if I could do something?” recalls Jadhav, whose forte is satellite AI.

He pulled out some free satellite imagery for his father. On the screen, they were able to see the state of the farm. “The person looking after the farm had said that we were getting 65 tonnes of harvest, but using satellite imagery, we found that the yield was closer to 90 tonnes,” says Jadhav. Word slowly spread, and Jadhav’s skills were in demand. Everyone around him had some kind of farm, and as the lockdown stretched, they were clueless about the ground realities of their fields. “I began to sense a good market and potential. Once lockdown restrictions were lifted, he went on the ground and met with a few farmers,” he states.