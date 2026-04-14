Pune Inc: This startup is building a ‘100% safe’ sodium-ion battery using Indian raw materials

An unseen race among nations involves batteries as they aim for an electric transformation. Currently, Electric Vehicles (EVs) rely on lithium-ion batteries, known for their high efficiency and proven performance. However, lithium is only available in a few countries, and the entire value chain of lithium-ion batteries is controlled by China, leaving India heavily dependent on imports.
Against this geopolitical backdrop, a startup, Rechargion, was founded in 2021 as a spin-off from the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory of Pune. The company is led by Dr Vilas Shelke, a physicist with over 22 years of academic experience, and his wife, Dr Manjusha Shelke, a Chief Scientist at NCL who has worked on various battery chemistries.
“Due to our research background, we could figure out that sodium-ion is a technology that is close to lithium-ion batteries in terms of performance, and cost, particularly in India’s context. Most importantly, sodium is widely available in India,” says Dr Vilas. Globally, there is a growing interest in sodium-ion batteries, which are more sustainable than lithium-ion batteries, and fit the race towards net zero.
Rechargion routinely produces 20 Ah capacity cells that have been tested by the Automotive Research Association of India, among others.
But, Rechargion was not only going to make a battery; it was going to build from locally available materials only. “Because of geopolitical issues and tariff war, among others, there is a lot of push from the Government of India for a Make-in-India, self-reliant energy solution. This turned out to be more difficult than it appears on paper. There is almost no manufacturing in India, and hence the supply chain is not built at all,” says Dr Vilas.
Even if the battery components, sodium and aluminium, are abundantly available in India, “the battery grade enrichment is not being done by any company”.
Rechargion has tied up with big corporates to enrich the material for a battery-grade material to make the anode and cathode material for scaling.
Dr Vilas Shelke, a physicist with over 22 years of academic experience, and (left) his wife, Dr Manjusha Shelke, a Chief Scientist at NCL
There was also no established ecosystem in India to transition a lab cell prototype into a commercial prototype. When the Shelkes began their work, they had to build a battery fabrication plant from the ground up at Venture Center. This initiative was primarily funded through grants from the government and other organizations, including Rs 7 crore from the Ministry of Heavy Industry, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, and the Indo-US Science Technology Forum. Now, Rechargion routinely produces 20 Ah capacity cells that have been tested by the Automotive Research Association of India, among others. The company is now focused on scaling up.
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Rechargion is targeting two-wheelers and three-wheelers with their first-generation batteries. However, they face some criticism regarding sodium-ion batteries, particularly the argument that they have lower storage capacity.
It’s worth noting that a sodium-ion battery is at least 20 per cent heavier than a lithium-ion battery. “This is not a problem because there are two significant advantages: lithium-ion batteries are prone to catching fire, while sodium-ion batteries are 100 percent safe; additionally, lithium-ion batteries tend to have a shorter lifespan compared to sodium-ion batteries,” Dr. Vilas explains.
He adds that, although governments are promoting electric mobility and renewable energy storage, consumers remain hesitant due to issues associated with lithium-ion batteries. “Once we launch the product in the market and receive feedback from users, I am confident that adaptability will be quicker,” Dr Vilas says.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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