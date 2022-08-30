Pune Inc: This Symbiosis alumnus is taking high-protein bread across country

Between 6 am and 9 am every day, several homes in Pune and Mumbai receive loaves of bread from a Mumbai-based startup called The Health Factory. The company’s mainstay is bread, from multi-protein varieties to zero-maida and whole wheat, to fit its objective of getting people to eat healthier alternatives to their regular morning slices.

Founded by a Symbiosis alumnus, Vinay Maheshwari, The Health Factory recently raised Rs 2 crore. Part of the money will be used to scale geographically across India, including a deeper penetration in Pune in terms of new subscription models and the opening of more counters.

According to All India Bread Manufacturers’ Association, the per capita consumption of bread in India a few years ago was only 1.5 kg – 1.75 kg in various zones. TechSci Research’s study now shows that the country’s “bread market is projected to grow at over 10 per cent and reach nearly $1.4 billion by FY 2026 on account of rising awareness about healthy lifestyle and wellness, increasing disposable income, busy lifestyle and changing eating habits of the consumers across the country”.

“Consumers have always been looking out and opting for better options in food but now, brands are taking the initiative to provide them with what they are demanding. At the same time, especially post-pandemic, there has been a shift in how consumers are looking at food. They are reading about the quality source of ingredients and deep diving into its nutritional values. They are very aware and not taking the claims of various brands at face value,” says Maheshwari.

The Health Factory was born when Maheshwari was still working in a pharmaceutical company and breakfast was six slices of bread every day, which his parents objected to because it was not as healthy as fresh roti. Maheshwari decided to create “India’s first high-protein bread, with carefully selected ingredients”.

The Health Factory is enabling the shift in the way people eat bread by making their products more accessible. The company is setting up supply chains in Bengaluru, with Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Noida and Delhi on the cards. “Most of our energy will go into getting a stellar team that will be responsible for growth,” says Maheshwari.

He adds that The Health Factory is firm about not introducing products frequently. Instead, they spend months on research and development (R&D). Money from the recent funding will be spent on innovation, especially an undisclosed product that the company is working on at present. “We are focussed on one or two products a year so that we get it right for the consumers,” says Maheshwari.