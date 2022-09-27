Pune Inc: A startup that turned sugarcane juice into a profitable, award-winning venture

It is widely available, has immense medicinal properties and is easy on the pocket — so why has not sugarcane juice already taken off as a lifestyle drink across India? Pune-based IT experts Kirty Datar and Milind Datar found the reason could be that the juice suffered from bad optics, thanks to the unhygienic conditions in which it has traditionally been served at roadside stalls.

Since 2012, the Datars have been providing hygienic ganne ka ras to health-conscious clientele. Now, their company CaneBOT is getting ready to launch a patented smart machine that will make sugarcane juice widely available and easy to consume. It will be installed at public spaces such as Metro stations, malls and railway stations, besides office campuses, housing societies across the country as well as other private areas. The concept has led Kirty to win the TiE Women’s Global Contest (Pune chapter), organised by TiE Pune, and she will present the idea at the finals in Hyderabad in December.

In recent years, Indians have become more conscious of the food they consume, a trend that has strengthened since the pandemic. For instance, when CaneBOT began offering fresh sugarcane juice at food courts of IT companies in Pune during 2012-13, using a different machine, it sold more than 28 lakh glasses. During the pandemic, their bottles of Kokam Cane (sugarcane and kokum) and Ganna Panna (mango and sugarcane), offered on subscription for a limited period, drew a lot of interest.

“The aspirational value was missing in sugarcane juice earlier and we wanted to correct that,” says Kirty. “Sugarcane juice is a mass product but the masses are moving away from it. We thought that if we could give it the proper positioning, we could disrupt the entire beverage industry,” adds Milind.

Technology plays a major role in the design of the new CaneBOT machine. “It is like a vending machine. A customer presses a button on a screen, gets a menu, selects their options and flavours. Once an order is placed, fresh sugarcane sticks get crushed in the machine automatically. The juice is dispensed in a paper cup. A person has to simply pick up the glass and go,” says Kirty. Around 300 cups can be dispensed in a single filling. “The only manual intervention is that the sticks have to be replenished once or twice a day,” Milind explains.

The company initially started contract farming in order to “ensure quality and consistency”. Even before launching the business, we used to visit villages close to Pune. “After research, we identified a location. We used to procure 1.5 to 2 tonnes of sugarcane back then. With the machine, we will require 10-20 times as much, but they have huge amounts of sugarcane in that belt,” says Kirty.

The Datars initially invested Rs 1.5 crore in the venture and have received several government grants for tech innovation. “The R&D is done and now we need money to scale,” says Kirty. “We started with a clear vision. Our focus was to positively impact the health of consumers and elevate the socioeconomic conditions of farmers,” she adds.