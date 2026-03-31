Pune Inc: From Shark Tank to Meta pantries, meet the brothers giving snacks a millet makeover

Around 2024, a relatively new company in Pune making millet-based snacks was surprised to suddenly get a lot of enquiries from HR officials and administrative teams of major corporate offices. “When we dug deep, we were informed that employees of these companies did not want the regular snacks. They were saying, ‘Please stock up on some healthy options’. Since we have a pan-India supply and these companies have offices in all six metros, we were able to deliver,” says Pranav Korke, who founded The Healthy Binge with his cousin Karan Korke.

The company’s offerings mimic familiar munchies and savouries, such as cookies and namkeens, but are made using ragi, jowar, and quinoa, baked and with no cholesterol or gluten.

More recently, there was another eye-opening piece of data for the brothers. “Our focus was on Tier-one metro cities and age groups of 25 to 45, so we were humbled to find out that a lot of mothers were buying our product as a tiffin snack. Working mothers don’t have the time to make snacks at home, so our products were going into a lot of tiffins,” says Karan.

The outcome provides validation to the founders whose journey—long before the company was born in 2021—began when Pranav and his father-in-law, an award-winning agriculturalist, planned to supply rice kernels, fortified with iron folic acid and B12, for mid-day meals in schools. Though the project did not reach fruition, it set the tone for The Healthy Binge, a company that featured on the reality television series Shark Tank India last year.

The company’s items are now present in vending machines and pantries of a lot of schools and multinationals, including Netflix and Meta, across India and are exported to around seven countries. Last year, The Healthy Binge did business worth Rs 3.5 crore annually, and aims to increase that by 2027. “Given that unhealthy snacking is widespread and harmful, we will be happy if we can make about a 2 to 5 per cent difference in the way India snacks,” says Karan.

Healthy snacking catching on

The high acceptance of the products indicates that India, which is one of the capitals of lifestyle diseases in the country, is beginning to take steps to change certain aspects of their lifestyle. Snacking is closely knit with everyday habits and lifestyles, especially in urban India – it is a 4 am friend, a must-have during a movie date, a cheerleader through a cricket match on TV, and a bowlful of comfort when life isn’t fair.

According to researchers at IMARC, snacking is becoming healthy in a country that has traditionally enjoyed cholesterol-heavy and deep-fried foods. “The India healthy snacks market size reached $3.13 billion in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach $4.77 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (compound annual growth rate) of 4.80 per cent during 2026-2034,” says the report.

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“The market is witnessing remarkable growth, as consumers increasingly turn to healthy foods in response to growing health consciousness and demand for healthy alternatives. Consumers are preferring plant-based, gut-friendly, and clean-label snacks, triggering innovation and launch of a diverse range of functional and convenient snack offerings,” it adds.

Yet, millets are an acquired taste for many Indians. What The Healthy Binge appears to get right, apart from their distribution and logistics network, is manufacturing healthy products that stay close to people’s old tastes.

One of the products, Millet Namkeen Khatta Teekha, is tangy, spicy, and “unapologetically chatpata”, while the assorted millet cookies offer the indulgence of chocolate, fruit, and nuts.

“Since it’s a snacking category, it’s a very impulse-driven category, a fun category. We want to ensure that people are not driven by fear but the comfort of knowing that this is a product that we can give our children. Our healthy snacks tick a lot of boxes. We’ve worked really hard on the taste factor and health benefits and that is how we will take forward the brand,” says Pranav.