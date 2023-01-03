scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Pune Inc: ‘Salsette’ weaves a success story in handloom

The founders, Nisha Castelino and Francis D’Costa, work closely with fair trade groups and artisans from Gujarat, West Bengal, Nagaland and Assam out of their desire to make handloom popular and affordable.

Working closely with fair trade groups and artisans, the company managed to set up the whole value chain necessary from the procurement of yarn to the final product.

Mumbai-based Nisha Castelino and Francis D’Costa’s decision to start Salsette Collection LLP in 2020 was a result of their years of exposure to handlooms and artisans and also their desire to make the fabric popular and affordable. Notwithstanding the brakes put on due to Covid-19, the company is now slowly making its way to ensure that handloom is making its presence felt across the country through exhibitions.

Both Castelino and D’Costa have had their exposure to fabrics, handloom and artisans and hence they decided to form the company out of their desire to make handloom accessible. Both the founders had travelled to Kutch in Gujarat and their desire was to work with ‘kala’ cotton. This indigenous rain-fed cotton is grown in the dry Kutch region. “The fabric is not as soft as say Jamdani but is breathable – a feature which makes the fabric unique,” said Castelino.

Working closely with fair trade groups and artisans, the company managed to set up the whole value chain necessary from the procurement of yarn to the final product. “We realised that the artisans who fashion the yarn into finished products have tonnes of knowledge about their traditional designs. It would not be wise to ask them to retrain themselves and instead of re-inventing the wheel we just worked around the given framework,” she said. This involved usage of subdued colours and less-crowd motifs. “Many of our products are white on white and even when we use colours they are muted,” she explained.

When the company started, Covid forced all their plans to be shelved. “We spent the year finishing our legal formalities and putting the finishing touches on the designs,” she said. Once Covid subdued, the company started the process of production and slowly in the years 2021 and 2022 they started their operations.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

At present, the company works with artisans from Gujarat, West Bengal, Nagaland and Assam. Castelino confided they would soon collaborate with artisans from Odisha. Most of the work is done with fair trade groups and artisans’ consortiums which allows them to keep the purity of the raw materials and ensure that direct benefit is passed on to the artisans. The artisans, Castelino said, require continuous work and thus their pipeline has to be always full. “We started with a lead time of three months but now we have gone up to six months of work. Our aim is to ensure nine months of lead to the artisans,” she said. Artisans developed trust in the company as they were assured payments even when the company was low in liquid funds.

The ubiquitous stole designed by the firm has turned to be a big hit given its versatility and economy.

More from Pune

The product, much to the surprise of the founders, found good acceptance among consumers of all age groups. For many in the younger generation this was the first exposure to the world of handlooms. Castelino talked about men lapping up the stole which was a revelation to them. “Some use the stole to saddle their babies, some as fabric for further development. The breathable nature of the fabric has found many takers,” she said. Most of the sales now are from pop up stores which the company puts up in exhibitions. Plans are afoot to develop an ecommerce platform also.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
Next Story

SC verdict on MPs, MLAs’ right to freedom of speech: What the verdict says

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close