Pune Inc: No pandemic blues, startup for silk saris records nearly 10% growth every month

In the beginning, it would have seemed that Pune-based startup MySilkLove had their business ideas all wrong — they started in a pandemic year, August 2020, as the first wave receded and a second one was on the horizon, with a product that appeals to a niche market of women who prefer slow fashion, handloom, and handmade products. Yet, the company, whose lower-end silk saris are below Rs 3,000, has been growing at eight to 10 per cent every month, as they keep acquiring new customers and getting repeat orders.

“We have a 22 per cent repeat customer rate which is way above the industry standard,” says founder Priyanka Ghule.

In the process, MySilkLove has become one of the forces sustaining the Indian handloom weaver, whose livelihood was badly affected by the pandemic. Ghule, who bootstrapped the company with Rs 1 lakh of personal savings, allowed customers to place their orders for saris online as all shops had downed shutters, thus ensuring that the weavers began to get work. “The weavers get the opportunity to showcase their art. Now, they are not bothered about anything but creating good-quality products as everything else, from photoshoots and merchandising to picking the product to deliver it to the end customer, is handled by our team right,” she says.

Soon, MySilkLove will no longer be about saris only. The company is planning to increase its options on women’s wear, by offering kurtis, stoles and other designer clothing. “The plan is to become a one-stop destination for ethnic clothing for women. Recently, we launched salwar suits and lehengas,” says Ghule.

Customer relationships are among the focus areas of the startup’s operations, which helped during the lockdowns when the delivery time of five-six days was stretched to eight to 10 days. “The lockdowns were challenging but, due to customer support, we overcame these. We pay the highest attention to customer support and prioritise taking care of customer needs,” says the founder.

Almost 75 per cent of MySilkLove’s clientele are women, and most of the purchases come from the age group of 25 to 50. For salwar suits, the age group is 15 to 40. Apart from Pune, they have a customer base that is mostly in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. “Earlier, our target clientele was unable to find the right platform to buy saris, possibly, due to lack of trust and traceability. We aimed to redefine fashion while changing the lives of the artisans,” says Ghule.

MySilkLove plans to raise Rs 1 crore for their expansion and marketing as they add more weavers and SKUs to the website. “We are a lean company and agile in making quick moves and business decisions. We’ve been responding to changing market situations as well as closely working and finding new delivery partners. We’ve been working on our sourcing strategy to add more weaves and SKUs to our website. During low-time or lockdown, we focus on design and sourcing,” says the founder.