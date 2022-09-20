scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Pune Inc: After becoming a centaur, Icertis heading towards making it bigger globally

Icertis, started by Monish Darda and Samir Bodas in 2009, provided ‘contract management services’ at a time when the term was known only among a few.

Monish Darda, co-founder of Icertis. (Express)

With some of the world’s top organisations, such as Microsoft, Airtel, Genpact and Google, as its clients, Icertis, which is based out of Maharashtra’s Pune and Bellevue in Washington, rose to centaur (a firm with $100 million in annual recurring revenue) status this year. The firm became a unicorn (a private company with a value of over $1 billion) in 2019. Icertis has been growing at 50 to 60 per cent year on year for the last three years, and raised about $220 million in seven rounds.

Icertis, started by Monish Darda and Samir Bodas in 2009, provided contract management services at a time when the term was known only among a few. “Before, when you signed the contract, you put it in a cupboard and, only if you ran into trouble or somebody sued you or you had a dispute with the vendor, supplier or customer, you drew it out. Otherwise you didn’t care,” says Darda, the chief technology officer (CTO).

Also Read |Pune Inc: Pune Startup’s filterless tech converts polluted air to powder, turns to be game changer

With an AI-powered platform, Icertis “turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage…that defines how an organisation runs”. “Contracts are not just legal pieces of paper; they materially affect the business. We manage the lifecycle of the contract. One way to control a company’s cost is to make sure that their contracting process practices are good,” says Darda.

For instance, when it was invited by a German auto giant in 2015-16, the officers said that one of their problems was that building a new model for a car became a three-year project, and they wanted to reduce it to 18 months. The contracting process alone for a single component took six months, which they wanted to be reduced to less than a month.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
Supreme Court quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

“They were thinking of contract management to change how they actually produced great cars. If they could make the contracting process better, their procurement would improve and they could get more value, do things faster and create an important impact on their business,” says Darda. “In the first phase, which took about a year-and-a-half, we could shrink a six-month process to about three months, and now it is about 18 days. They would have saved many hundreds of millions of dollars in the last four years,” he adds.

Also Read |Pune Inc: Fictiv, a California-based startup, picks Pune as its India home base

Today, anybody looking for contract lifecycle management will find Icertis as one of the top names. One of the ways they have maintained their place is by having the biggest number of engineers than almost anyone else in the world. “We have 2,600-2,700 engineers worldwide, out of which about 2,000 are in India, about 400 in the US and the rest are worldwide, including Europe and Australia,” says Darda. Additionally, the company has a high retention, with 20-30 people staying on for a decade.

More from Pune

While an Initial Public Offering (IPO) is not on the cards at present, the company wants to maintain the growth rate. For the next two-three years, Icertis will also focus on making the system more intelligent to bring decision making and decision support to their clients. “We want to be a big company out of India. I think that is a worthwhile dream as an entrepreneur,” says Darda.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 02:47:02 pm
Next Story

Here’s why we age

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement