Pune Inc: Fictiv, a California-based startup, picks Pune as its India home base

With a $100 million Series E funding raised in May 2022, California-based startup Fictiv is scaling operations — which includes an office in Pune, its first location in India.

Fictiv manages and supports a network of manufacturing partners and innovators around the globe so that the latter do not have to deal with the complexities of tying up with individual manufacturing partners. “We are a startup that helps other startups create their products, with the focus being hardware. The cloud-based platform of Fictiv has made it easy for customers to upload designs and get parts manufactured to custom. It simplifies the workflow for clients, who also benefit from our guided expertise in terms of what they want manufactured,” says Rahul Vaidya, director of engineering, who was one of the first employees at the Pune office.

Since the beginning, Fictiv has been focused on the North American market, where they are working in the aerospace, automotive, medical devices and consumer electronics domains. Their speciality includes CNC machining, injection moulding, 3D printing, urethane casting, and other manufacturing processes. Their primary manufacturing base is North America and China while their software engineering teams are based out of San Francisco and, now, Pune.

Over the last three years, the platform has been gaining traction among people who want to innovate and are at the cutting edge of products. In 2021, the company reported a 100 per cent year-over-year growth in core business revenue. The new funding takes the total investment in Fictiv, since it was founded in 2013, to $192 million. This comes at a time Fictiv is deepening its value propositions for existing customers and improving management of end-to-end processes.

It is in an effort to expand their engineering team that Fictiv has come to India. “The country has an immense depth of talent. Pune, especially, offers a unique combination of engineering, manufacturing and IT and became a natural base for us in the country,” says Vaidya. They started hiring for Pune last year and have a team of around 30 in the city at present.

Further hires are in the pipeline. “By selecting Pune as its India home base, Fictiv hopes to become a stable presence for the country’s booming startup economy and expand its global footprint as a faster, easier and more efficient system to source and supply mechanical parts,” says an official statement from the company.