scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Pune Inc: With a new initiative, city design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

“Our point is that art and design are important factors in making a home fit to live in."

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
July 26, 2022 10:07:01 am
Shriya Kolte, Founder and CIO of Imagination Inc.

Pune-based Imagination Inc’s solution to the traditional mindset, where decor for a home and commercial establishments like shops is carried out by the owners with a little help from magazines and social media feed, is to take aggressive steps to bring designing to potential customers. Its most important initiative allows people to avail themselves of all the firm’s designs, have free consultations, and understand the need for interior design.

“Our point is that art and design are important factors in making a home fit to live in. We are focussed on aspirational homes, where we would like people to get rid of the idea that interior designers are unaffordable and only for the elite. We would like to create an attitude among people that interior designing is important, irrespective of the size of your home,” says Shriya Kolte, Founder and CIO of Imagination Inc.

“We are taking steps to increase our reach and look at conversion. A big section of people are afraid to even approach designers for fear of what we will charge,” says Kolte.

The real estate market in India has been healthy in residential and commercial sectors despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the global economy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?Premium
An amazing world record runs into a question: Was it too amazing?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...Premium
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: Delhi Police chief’s tips...
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in PunjabPremium
Phone to pen, minister to cop: Complaints of graft soar in Punjab
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal dataPremium
Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data
Also in Pune Inc |Gajar halwa, til gud and more – Hadapsar firm’s ice-creams set to melt the Middle East

Abhishiekh Andlay, Founder of Andlay Estates, writes in Construction Week, “The momentum in the real estate sector is visible in the real estate index, which has increased by 75 per cent, beating the benchmark index Nifty50. It is predicted that by the year 2030, India will be the third largest real estate market in the world. Indian government’s own estimates suggest that the real estate market will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030, contributing to about 18-20 per cent of India’s GDP”.

Fittingly, the home decor market, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, is estimated to reach $39.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.18 per cent.

What Imagination Inc builds upon is a knowledge of technology. They have introduced systems into homes where a range of actions, from switching on the geyser to adjusting the temperature of a home, can be carried out from your tablet, even before you reach home. For some clients, they have put base lights that switch on if a child or a grandparent wants to use the washroom at night. In a shop, they used a touchscreen and communication-based applications that promise clients a convenient experience.

Don't miss |How a mother’s search for clean milk led to a profitable dairy & grocery startup

“A lot of things are possible with technology, which is suited for each client’s needs,” says Kolte.

The pandemic has increased the demand for firms such as Imagination Inc as people began to prefer versatile spaces because they are spending a lot of time at home. The spaces had to stretch and adapt, from a WFH office to a bedroom to a children’s playroom—and the age-old DIY practice did not have suitable answers. One of Imagination Inc’s clients lives in Mumbai and wanted a bedroom that would also do as a play area for children. The company used a pull-down bed that, once folded, left the space free for children to run around and play games.

“There is a lot of research that goes behind this, on how to get the mechanism and design right. It is interesting to use every nook and corner of the space for multiple functions,” says Kolte, adding the studio has completed more than 300 homes and is set to expand to other countries.

More from Pune

Imagination Inc takes up clients, from one BHKs and duplexes to boutiques to shops. “A home has to be functional and, with exciting wallpapers and laminates in the market, it doesn’t need to be unaffordable,” adds Kolte.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Compare and contrast

How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

In Odisha, students get an icon, villagers hope for a turnaround

Premium
Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

Parshottam Rupala: ‘Cow can also take lead in carbon trading’

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in
Delhi Confidential

How to address the President: Old debate resurfaces as Murmu is sworn in

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half
Dry spell

176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Fresh Bihar NDA rumblings as Nitish skips President swearing-in

Premium
Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face
Brothel row

Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship
Rs 100 crore demanded

CBI arrests 5 for promising Rajya Sabha seats, governorship

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Eye on private firms, govt may define ‘ownership’ of non-personal data

Premium
Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

Committee set up to look into translocation of Asiatic Lions: Govt

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky
In Mumbai

28-year-old held for stalking Katrina, giving death threat to Vicky

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement