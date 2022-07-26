Pune Inc: With a new initiative, city design firm seeks to disrupt how people use interior spaces

Pune-based Imagination Inc’s solution to the traditional mindset, where decor for a home and commercial establishments like shops is carried out by the owners with a little help from magazines and social media feed, is to take aggressive steps to bring designing to potential customers. Its most important initiative allows people to avail themselves of all the firm’s designs, have free consultations, and understand the need for interior design.

“Our point is that art and design are important factors in making a home fit to live in. We are focussed on aspirational homes, where we would like people to get rid of the idea that interior designers are unaffordable and only for the elite. We would like to create an attitude among people that interior designing is important, irrespective of the size of your home,” says Shriya Kolte, Founder and CIO of Imagination Inc.

“We are taking steps to increase our reach and look at conversion. A big section of people are afraid to even approach designers for fear of what we will charge,” says Kolte.

The real estate market in India has been healthy in residential and commercial sectors despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and the global economy.

Abhishiekh Andlay, Founder of Andlay Estates, writes in Construction Week, “The momentum in the real estate sector is visible in the real estate index, which has increased by 75 per cent, beating the benchmark index Nifty50. It is predicted that by the year 2030, India will be the third largest real estate market in the world. Indian government’s own estimates suggest that the real estate market will reach a market size of $1 trillion by 2030, contributing to about 18-20 per cent of India’s GDP”.

Fittingly, the home decor market, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, is estimated to reach $39.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.18 per cent.

What Imagination Inc builds upon is a knowledge of technology. They have introduced systems into homes where a range of actions, from switching on the geyser to adjusting the temperature of a home, can be carried out from your tablet, even before you reach home. For some clients, they have put base lights that switch on if a child or a grandparent wants to use the washroom at night. In a shop, they used a touchscreen and communication-based applications that promise clients a convenient experience.

“A lot of things are possible with technology, which is suited for each client’s needs,” says Kolte.

The pandemic has increased the demand for firms such as Imagination Inc as people began to prefer versatile spaces because they are spending a lot of time at home. The spaces had to stretch and adapt, from a WFH office to a bedroom to a children’s playroom—and the age-old DIY practice did not have suitable answers. One of Imagination Inc’s clients lives in Mumbai and wanted a bedroom that would also do as a play area for children. The company used a pull-down bed that, once folded, left the space free for children to run around and play games.

“There is a lot of research that goes behind this, on how to get the mechanism and design right. It is interesting to use every nook and corner of the space for multiple functions,” says Kolte, adding the studio has completed more than 300 homes and is set to expand to other countries.

Imagination Inc takes up clients, from one BHKs and duplexes to boutiques to shops. “A home has to be functional and, with exciting wallpapers and laminates in the market, it doesn’t need to be unaffordable,” adds Kolte.