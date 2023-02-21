Pune Inc: City firm ties up with German company FAS to manufacture LPG vaporiser; targets India, foreign markets

Pune Gas, a market leader in providing solutions related to LPG and natural gas to industries and commercial customers across the country, has set up a joint venture partnership with German company FAS to manufacture LPG vaporiser. It has also begun exporting to countries in the Middle East. The company is looking at more countries this year.

The vaporiser converts LPG from its liquid form to vapour in a controlled manner and at a specific flow rate. “We are making this product in India, not just for the Indian market but also for the entire Asian region,” said Jesal Sampat, executive director of Pune Gas. The product is to be installed in commercial establishments, such as the commercial cooking sector, pharmaceutical firms and hospitals where bulk LPG is used.

Pune Gas, which has three divisions — products, projects and systems — had a turnover of Rs 28 crore in 2022. This financial year, the estimate is for Rs 34 crore. The company has been growing at 25 per cent every year for the last 10 years, with a blip during the Covid-19 years. The new facility to manufacture vaporisers is a part of their growth story for the next few years.

“The vaporiser is technologically more advanced than what is available in the Indian market at present. Unlike the older technology that uses large amounts of electricity and water, this one is a dry vaporiser that requires 70 per cent less electricity and no water at all,” says Sampat.

Pune Gas was importing the machines from Germany between 2017 and 2022, when they decided to set up their own plant. “The product cost has come down by 50 per cent to approx Rs 1 lakh, which ultimately gives the advantage to the customers,” he adds. The product comes with a customised LPG system, which a small or medium size customer can install at their location and start the process. “We give the entire system as a bundle so the customer does not have any difficulty in installation,” says Sampat.

Pune Gas has set up a smaller facility than originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has invested Rs 3 crore in the project, receiving accreditation and benefits from the government’s Startup India scheme. In the first year, 250 units are being produced, with a plan to go up to 500 units the next year and to 1,000 units in 2024-25. “We have a short three-year plan with this product. Once we reach that level, we will have the next step of further investment and growth and expand the capacity for higher volumes,” says Sampat.

How does the company navigate the challenge of low LPG and natural gas consumption in the country? For instance, coal alone accounts for 55 per cent of the country’s energy needs according to the Ministry of Coal. Diesel is the most-consumed petroleum product. “Because of the argument of decarbonizing our planet, everybody knows that gas-based fuels are right. But the market for gas is very niche. We are one of the oldest companies in the business, and there is a lack of other organised players. We are trying to fulfil the need to generate awareness and get more people to use gas and LPG,” Sampat adds.