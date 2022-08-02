scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Pune Inc: A city-based startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines

Biddano recently raised $2 million, which will be majorly deployed in digitising more than 2 lakh pharmacies across the country, starting with Pune

Written by Dipanita Nath | Pune |
August 2, 2022 10:15:31 am
Pune news, Maharashtra news Biddano founders Talha Shaikh and Ashok Yadav. Biddano has decided to organise its large network of pharmacies over a technology platform called B-Pharmacies.

A Pune-based startup, Biddano, has launched a pilot project in the city to digitise pharmacies that have been working with traditional, offline methods. This means replacing processes, such as paper-based bookkeeping, with tech, with the aim that the businesses can be connected to nearby customers through an app and can fulfil their orders efficiently. The startup, which raised $2 million in June 2022, has begun with one pharmacy in the city, plans to take it to 10 in the next few weeks and, then, to 2 lakh across India.

“There are around a million offline pharmacies in India that cater to more than 90 per cent of the pharma market, when it comes to deliveries of medicines, surgical products and so on. In recent years, there has been a shift in India, whereby more people want to buy on digital platforms. Without the infrastructure to cater to the demands of modern customers, most pharmacies were lagging in the race. Biddano has decided to organise its large network of pharmacies over a technology platform called B-Pharmacies,” says Talha Shaikh, who founded Biddano with Ashok Yadav.

B-Pharmacies is an offshoot of an idea with which Biddano was launched in 2016 — a B2C or business-to-consumer platform of local pharmacies that would cater to prescription orders from nearby geographies in less than an hour. The fact that the startup had to put this plan on the back-burner sheds light on the state of pharmacies in the country.

Biddano found out within six months of operations that pharmacies were not equipped and their backend infrastructure was fragmented and disorganised. For instance, if there were 10 medicines in a prescription, a pharmacy might have only a few, which was a serious issue when they were dealing with combination drugs.

Since then, the startup has been plugging the gaps. It launched Shortbuk, a marketplace for pharmacies to connect with leading stockists in their area. Bkart, Biddano’s logistics platform, enables pharmacies to get the goods from distributors and stockists in less than three hours. B-Fin is Biddano’s fintech wing that enables pharmacies to get credit and maintain a healthy cash flow.

“We had to adjust the model to B2B first to ensure that local pharmacies never ran out of stock. We have scaled operations in more than 23 cities and have over 2 lakh pharmacies on platforms,” says Shaikh. Now, they cater to 6 lakh orders on a daily basis throughout the country and impact over 1 million lives.

“Now we are providing an easy technology platform to our network of pharmacies to cater to the consumer demands online. The platform will also help them integrate their systems, from inventory to fulfilment to delivery, with telemedicine companies and new-age brands. A lot of telemedicine companies are in talks with us to get their prescriptions fulfilled by local pharmacies,” adds Shaikh. In a few months, the Pune model will expand to other metro cities and, then, Tier-1 and Tier-II cities.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:15:31 am

