Pune Inc: How a bookstore is taking on e-commerce giants by focussing on old-fashioned reading habits

In a business venture that fits the trappings of an adventure story, a Pune-based couple, who run a brick-and-mortar bookstore, have expanded to a new space despite two tough years of the pandemic. This has happened even as many standalone bookstores have shut down across the country and the world.

Neha and Vishal Pipraiya started Pagdandi Bookstore Cafe in August 2013 as a lending library with their personal collection of titles. Books for sale numbered only 500 and occupied a couple of floor-to-ceiling bookcases. The new outlet, which opened this month, will offer more than 5,000 titles. “For us, books represent a very beautiful way of life. With Pagdandi, which means a rough path, we are trying to encourage people to slow down and take time off to have a cup of tea or coffee and browse,” says Neha.

The evolution from a lending library to a full-fledged bookstore happened during Covid when Pagdandi put out an Excel sheet with their titles for people to buy—and thus raise revenue. “We figured out the logistics of making deliveries. People started ordering and we started a bookstore. It kept growing as we were getting a good response,” she adds.

After the pandemic, when the bookstore reopened, the staff found that large numbers of customers were tired of screen time and were coming to buy books the old-school way, by spending time looking through shelves and selecting works.

“After Covid, we were able to grow the bookstore section from just two shelves to eight by sacrificing the cafe space but our overall revenue remained low compared to before the pandemic. The entire Covid period was very tough for us financially,” says Vishal.

They found the bookstore and the cafe were not able to flourish in one space. “A lot of customers expressed their feedback that they felt neither satisfied with the cafe nor the bookstore and, that’s why we decided to open a new shop. We are hopeful that in a year’s time we can make the new shop sustainable,” he adds.

With the new bookstore, the old space will be dedicated to serving snacks and beverages, with a reading section. “We have collaborated with brands that focus on sustainability. The milk used in our cafe is organic and the brand that provides us with coffee follows fair-trade practices,” says Neha.

Curation is one of Pagdandi’s strengths, and the new shop will have sections such as Indian fiction, a lot of translations, politics, gender studies, children’s literature, art, cinema, history and travel, among others. “We have a science-fiction section, which we are trying to expand. We are also trying to get rare books as well as graphic novels,” she adds.

By December, events such as poetry readings, which drew packed houses and featured prominent figures, are expected to resume. “We believe in working with the communities that are working with people. We will be assessing our performance after six months and, then, one year. Starting a big bookstore is a bet, and we also want to see what happens next,” says Vishal.