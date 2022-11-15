Pune Inc: An award-winning startup founder who wants to make sim racing affordable

When the first-ever Sim Racing World Cup was held in Monaco on October 23 and 24, team India comprised two promising drivers, Muhammad Ibrahim and Davlish Singh. Sim racing or simulated car racing is fast gaining popularity in India and is commonly played in game parlours inside malls. According to Niranjan Ovhal, a Pune-based founder of the startup Simforge Engineering, there would be more drivers in the country if sim racing equipment were more affordable. And Ovhal’s startup is doing just that. Simforge manufactures quality sim racing products at affordable rates in an effort to get more people to enter the sport.

Earlier this year, Ovhal won the Covid Resilience Award at the Global Youth Entrepreneurship Summit, organised by Youth Business International (YBI), which supports people between 18 and 35 years of age around the world to start and operate businesses. According to YBI’s website, not only did Simforge overcome the struggles of the pandemic, it turned it into an opportunity. “During lockdowns, people were stuck at home wanting to play video games but, for many, quality auto racing games were unaffordable. Niranjan overcame the many practical problems lockdowns presented to his supply chain and workforce to…grow his business which manufactures affordable hardware to simulate auto racing on PC, complete with real-world variables such as fuel usage and tyre wear,” it says.

“We have succeeded in gaining the trust of the customers, who include common people, and this is why we have had big numbers in the past two years,” says Ovhal. A motorsports fan, he had decided to create a low-cost simulator for racing after realising that sim racing for 10 minutes at a Pune mall was going to cost him Rs 500. “I knew that I could not afford that,” he says.

In his third year in engineering college, he decided to submit a proposal to build a low-cost simulator — but was turned down because it did not fit with his subject of electronics and telecommunication. He decided to build it anyway, as a hobby, and devoted much of the second half of his third year and final year to it. After his project proposal was rejected a second time, he says he decided to keep making the prototype “out of curiosity”.

Ovhal’s career took a turn after he became a part of Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST), an organisation that empowers young people to turn their business ideas into profitable enterprises by working with a mentor. This is when he learnt the ropes of forming a startup and taking his ideas to another level. “When he told me his idea, I found that he was interested in having a business in this field. I guided him and he has grown up by himself,” says Santosh Bhansali, Ovhal’s mentor.

Simforge offers products such as pedals, racing wheels and monitor stands, among others, and Ovhal says more products are on the cards. “Everything that one requires will be manufactured so that one does not have to import anything,” he says. Their first customers were from the Netherlands and the company aims to increase its overseas market as well, beginning with countries such as the US, Canada and Japan. “My aim is to open our shops and experiences to other countries. I believe that once customers get to experience the product and the entire system, they will have more confidence and place more orders,” he says.