Pune Inc: A travel company’s secret for increasing revenue in post-Covid world — think small, light and on your feet

When Pune-based Rivers and Ridges conducted a group tour of Meghalaya recently, it found that Shillong had changed from the land that the British had called the Scotland of the East. It is now a bustling town that might not fit the mood of travellers who had spent the last many days among the hills, valleys and mountains of the state. The company decided to substitute a stay in the capital with a visit to the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, the grassy wetland habitat of the Indian rhinoceros.

“We wanted the group to have good memories, from the time they arrive till they leave for the airport. This means we have to be more creative, innovative and try out different ideas,” says Rohan Ratnapal, founder and CEO of Rivers and Ridges. Started with a personal investment of $5,000 in 2012, Rivers and Ridges was generating a gross annual income of Rs 30 lakh before the first wave of the pandemic grounded the travel industry globally. As the world returns to normalcy — with masks no longer mandatory in Maharashtra, among other relaxations — it is companies such as Rivers and Ridges that are leading the fightback to restore the travel industry to pre-2020 numbers.

Recovery is an uphill task with pitfalls such as frequent cancellations as many people are not sure about stepping out; schools and offices no longer organising outdoor trips; and international destinations suffering from the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdown, among others. At the Question Hour of the Lok Sabha in March, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the government had carried out a study of the effect of Covid-19 on the tourism industry. The job losses in this sector were 14.5 million during the first wave, 5.2 million in the second wave and 1.8 million in the third wave. “The arrival of tourists in India fell by 93 per cent in the first wave, 79 per cent in the second and 64 per cent in the third wave,” he said.

On the ground, it means that companies such as Rivers and Ridges get 10-15 people for their group trips, whereas it used to be 30-40 people before 2020, though there are indications that many people are interested in travelling and social media feeds are full of travel and fitness images. “The path ahead might mean smaller numbers but there must be a richer experience. Travel entrepreneurs need to be flexible and adapt to each client because no two individuals will think the same way. Experience will be the buzzword of the future. “We would randomly add an overnight stay at a wildlife sanctuary to an already existing seven-day adventure tour just to make the experience special, such that not just any itinerary is a repeat of itself rather unique in its own way,” says Ratnapal.

At Velas beach in Ratnagiri, they not only informed the travel group about conservation efforts for the Olive Ridley turtles but also ensured that the food represented the taste of the Konkan. “We tried out more than 20 places in Velas before we found one where we got not the usual sabji but something different and memorable,” says Ratnapal. Rivers and Ridges likes to include nature in its itinerary in order to “give back to nature by creating awareness as we use nature for our interests”.

Last year, Rivers and Ridges generated Rs 10 lakh revenue, which was better than the 2020-21 numbers. “With more international destinations opening up, we are aligning ourselves to travel more outside than in India. I foresee a good turnover of Rs 30-40 lakh if we execute our plans well for this coming year,” he says.