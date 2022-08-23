scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Pune Inc: With over 3 million downloads, this emotional fitness app teaches mindfulness to users across the globe

Used by people across 121 countries since 2018, ThinkRight.me includes capsules on connecting with your inner self when stuck in a traffic jam, breathing techniques to reduce anxiety, etc. Now, seeing its success, the company is investing more into this space.

The global mindfulness meditation apps market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021 by Market Data Centre. (Image credit: Pixabay)

In 2018, much before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, the world was already stressed enough. When Pune-based tech major JetSynthesys launched an emotional fitness app called ThinkRight.me that year, it became one of the fastest-growing mindfulness platforms in India and was downloaded a million times.

ThinkRight.me comprises curated content by Brahma Kumari’s Sister Shivani and other masters in the mindfulness and fitness segment on meditation techniques, yoga, affirmations and positive thinking, among others. Aids, such as three-minute reminders, keep users on track throughout the day. Today, ThinkRight.me has been downloaded by more than 3.25 million users in 121 countries. Seeing such success, JetSynthesys is investing more into this space.

At their office in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar, the team behind ThinkRight.me is now putting the finishing touches on the next level — a new entity geared for the post-pandemic world, called Right Life, which will offer a holistic approach to living, including eating and speaking right. “Our future is to see how we can take the same conversation as ThinkRight.me to the Western world, with the US being a large target market. We are working to create an ecosystem of mindfulness on the digital medium,” says Rajan Navani, vice-chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys.

Earlier this year, ThinkRight.me revealed that a study it had conducted among its users pan-India showed that about 44 per cent of them had started meditating during the pandemic and about 81 per cent of them did so every day.

“There is a lot of uncertainty and fear among people about health, economy, family and peer pressure. It is taking a toll on the emotions of people. We have seen that individuals are practising meditation and mindfulness as a way to stay calm. As we came into 2021 and 2022, we are seeing that the numbers of people coming to meditate casually have reduced and those who are looking at it deeply and more holistically have shot up massively,” Navani says. He adds that the app seeks to turn mindfulness practices into a habitual daily activity because “its effect depends on the frequency with which you do a practice”.

The global mindfulness meditation apps market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021 by Market Data Centre “and it is estimated to be valued over $6.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 44.5 per cent during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030”. It added that “North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global mindfulness meditation apps market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period”.

Interestingly, the interest in mindfulness and meditation mirrors the growth of stress-related ailments and lifestyle diseases across the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the proportion of total global deaths due to chronic or lifestyle diseases is expected to increase to 70 per cent and the global burden of disease to 56 per cent by 2030.

The core belief of ThinkRight.me is that if one lives in a more holistic way, one is less likely to burn out or fall sick. “Over a period of time, these practices shape and change your life into the way you want it to be. This was our path to a better world,” says Navani.

ThinkRight.me is designed to lend mindfulness, affirmations and other practices to different situations in one’s daily life. Its features include sleep stories for children; nine-minute capsules on connecting with your inner self when stuck in a traffic jam; breathing techniques to reduce stress and anxiety; a reading list and a range of relaxing music. A user can also set reminders for activities such as chanting and journaling. “Most people don’t realise that mindfulness comes from many things, from what you are exposed to and how you sleep to what you eat. Sometimes your body adds to the anxiety and stress,” says Navani.

The app requires a one-time annual subscription, though some content, such as Sister Shivani’s guidance, is freely available to people who download the app, even without a subscription. As the app gears up to enter the western market, the effort is on developing not only techniques for widely different societies, but also the language of communication. “What drives us is that we are trying to induce behaviours and habits that will change lives,” Navani adds.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 01:18:21 pm
