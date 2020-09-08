Pune: In two cases, cops assaulted during drive against people without masks

In both cases, the accused have been booked on charges of assault on public servants, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, among other legal provisions.

Two separate incidents of assaults on police were reported in Pune on Monday during the ongoing drive against those found without masks in public places in the city.

In the first incident that took place on Satara Road area at 11.30 am, two persons allegedly manhandled and verbally abused two on-duty constables who had stopped their bike because they were not wearing masks. The two men were arrested later.

In the second incident, two persons were arrested for assaulting a police constable in Koregaon Park area. The duo pushed the constable, and even thrashed and kicked him, when they were stopped for not wearing masks. They were also arrested later.

In both cases, the accused have been booked on charges of assault on public servants, and sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, among other legal provisions.

Since Covid-related restrictions were put in place in the third week of March, as many as 352 cases of assaults in police personnel have been reported across Maharashtra, while they were on Covid-related duties.

