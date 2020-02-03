Pune: In today’s times, remember Che Guevara, says Hindi poet

Prakash’s notable works include Peelee Chhatri Wali Ladki (2001) and the novella Mohan Das (2006). Prakash’s notable works include Peelee Chhatri Wali Ladki (2001) and the novella Mohan Das (2006).

Hindi poet Uday Prakash feels that in today’s world, love is fading away and being replaced by violence. At the second Deccan Literature Festival in Pune, held on February 1 and 2, he said, “The person who loves, can he lift a weapon? Will he follow the path of violence? No. Love is not only towards an individual, community or creed but towards environment as a whole. One can only love when their sensations and feelings are true and genuine.”

He recited the lines Pyaar, pyaar abhi bhi hai dar ka antidote. Duae aaj bhi karti hai dawa ka kaam, from his poem Dar.

Prakash’s notable works include Peelee Chhatri Wali Ladki (2001) and the novella Mohan Das (2006). “I am not a political person. As far as politics is concerned, the perspectives have changed. I read about it but to a limited capacity. I do not write from my mind. And emotion is not a bad thing to have today. In fact, it is okay to get emotional as the person who does not shed a tear while writing is actually not writing,” he said.

Prakash added that love has become a thing of fear and the person who practises love is likely to get killed in modern times. “I believe that one needs to practice love and compassion. The one who loves will conquer all. It is often said that revolution comes out of the barrel of a gun but if we remember Che Guevara, love comes out of the barrel of the gun. From the barrel of the gun, no bullets should come out but only love,” he said.

