Pune: In special drive, RPF recovers over 12,000 in fine from city residents

(Written by Feba Mery Varghese)

Advertising

In a special drive over three days, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has collected at least Rs 12,100 from people who left their vehicles unclaimed on various railway premises, circulating areas, parking lots and no-parking areas, including parcel offices, in Pune. The Operation Number Plate drive was launched on August 9 and is meant to identify and weed out unclaimed vehicles from railway premises. It was conceived by Director General RPF Arun Kumar and is being implemented across India in co-ordination with local police and the Railway’s Commercial Department.

The Pune RPF has, between August 9 and 11, identified 89 such vehicles parked on various railway premises. “In Pune, we collected a total fine of Rs 12,100 from violators and have also handed over five cases to local police,” said D Vikas, Divisional Security Officer, Pune.

Unidentified vehicles are considered a serious threat to security and safety of passengers and other stakeholders of railways.

According to officials, during the drive conducted at various stations under Central Railway, a total of 3,943 vehicles were parked unattended or unclaimed for more than five days in the authorised parking lots of railway stations. A fine of Rs 59,000 has been recovered for unauthorised parking.