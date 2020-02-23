Pune: In separate incidents, 3 women duped of over Rs 33 lakh online

A 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 17.74 lakh between July and October last year by online fraudsters, who followed her on Instagram and promised her an expensive gift from a foreign country. A 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 17.74 lakh between July and October last year by online fraudsters, who followed her on Instagram and promised her an expensive gift from a foreign country.

Techie cheated of over Rs 17L in online fraud

A 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 17.74 lakh between July and October last year by online fraudsters, who followed her on Instagram and promised her an expensive gift from a foreign country.

The woman, a resident of Viman Nagar, lodged the FIR in this case at Vimantal police station on Friday.

Police said the fraudster followed the complainant on Instagram and soon they started chatting on WhatsApp.

The fraudster told the woman that he was a marine engineer from Brazil working in London.

According to police, after developing friendship with the woman, the fraudster told her that he had sent an expensive gift, comprising gold, handbag and foreign currency.

He told her that the Customs department at New Delhi airport has taken the gift into its custody. Soon, the woman started getting calls from a person who claimed to be a Customs officer. She also received an email from a Gmail account — ‘ministryoffinance948@gmail.com’ — asking her to pay Rs 45,000 as charges for releasing her gift.

After she transferred the money to a bank account number given to her, she was again asked to transfer more amount towards various charges, said police. The woman transferred a total of Rs 17,74,000 into different bank accounts, but did not get any gift, said police.

She then filed a complaint with the Pune City Police, who has booked unidentified fraudsters under sections 419, 420, 34 of IPC and sections of the Information Technology Act.

59-year-old duped of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of getting expensive gift

A 59-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh online by fraudsters, who befriended her on Facebook and promised her an “expensive” gift from a foreign country.

The woman, a resident of Ambegaon Budruk, lodged the FIR in this case at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. According to police, the fraudsters sent the complainant a friend request on Facebook in October 2019.

Police said the woman accepted the request and started chatting with a person, who claimed to be a resident of Thailand.

The two soon started talking on WhatsApp and through emails, when during one such interaction, the person told the woman that he had sent her an expensive gift, police said.

The fraudster, police said, told the woman that the gift had reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, but the customs department had taken it into custody. The woman received phone calls telling her that the gift, in custody, carried gold and dollars, police added.

Police further said the fradusters told her that she would have to pay a certain amount to release the gift and convert it into Indian currency.

The fraudsters sent the woman a few bank account numbers and told her to deposit money into these accounts claiming that it was for payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), insurance and other purposes, police said.

According to the instructions, police said, the woman transferred Rs 15,07,000 into these bank accounts through different transactions, but did not get the promised gift in return. She realised she had been duped and approached the police.

Police have booked unidentified persons, including users of mobile phones and emails through which they contacted the complainant, and holders of bank accounts in which the money was transferred, under sections pertaining to cheating of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 in online fraud

A 75-year-old woman has been allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 75,000 by an online fraudster, who sent messages for updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of her PayTM account, police said.

The woman, a resident of Prabhat Road, has lodged the FIR in this case at Deccan police station.

According to police, the woman received messages on her mobile phone on December 23 last year, asking her to update the KYC details of her PayTM account. Police said the woman contacted the mobile number from which she had received the messages. The person who answered her call asked her to update the KYC details.

The fraudster asked her to download a “quick support” software on her mobile phone and then make an initial payment of Rs 10 using it through her credit card, said police.

The fraudster then asked her to send images of front and rear side of her credit card. He assured her to update her PayTM KYC, said police. But after sometime, she received a message that Rs 74,973 had been withdrawn from her account through online transaction.

Realising she was duped, the woman then approached police, who have booked an unidentified person, under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

