In photos: A wrap of what happened in Pune this week

Sant Dnyaneshwar Palkhi along with warkaris crossing the Dive ghat on Friday during a month long Pandharpur pilgrimage. (Express/Arul Horizon)

The Palkhi procession of Sant Tukaram Maharaj started from Dehu on June 20. And the procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar from Alandi on June 21. With both processions scheduled to arrive in its jurisdiction on June 24, Pune city police has deployed heavy force and has imposed traffic restrictions and diversions.

Warkaris take a break at make-shift tents in the premises of Congress Bhavan on Thursday as the Pandharpur wari Padukas of Saint Dyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram stay in the city for a day.(Express photo by Ashish Kale) Warkaris take a break at make-shift tents in the premises of Congress Bhavan on Thursday as the Pandharpur wari Padukas of Saint Dyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram stay in the city for a day.(Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Warkaris enjoying a ride in Pune Metro from Garware station to Vanaz organised by NGOs on Thursday. (Express/Arul Horizon) Warkaris enjoying a ride in Pune Metro from Garware station to Vanaz organised by NGOs on Thursday. (Express/Arul Horizon)

Flowers dropped from a helicopter on Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwer palkhi in Pune along with thousands of warkaris (Express/Arul Horizon) Flowers dropped from a helicopter on Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwer palkhi in Pune along with thousands of warkaris (Express/Arul Horizon)

On June 21, 2022, Prime Minister On June 21, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sant Tukaram Shila Mandir in the temple town of Dehu in Pune district. (Express)

Devotees design a rangoli on FC road in Pune paying a tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) Devotees design a rangoli on FC road in Pune paying a tribute to late singer Lata Mangeshkar. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

A night view of the Palki of Saint Dyaneshwar Maharaj. (Express/Ashish Kale) A night view of the Palki of Saint Dyaneshwar Maharaj. (Express/Ashish Kale)

Thousands of Warkaris gathered at Alandi at Saint Dyaneshwar temple on Tuesday for the Palki Prashthan event. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Thousands of Warkaris gathered at Alandi at Saint Dyaneshwar temple on Tuesday for the Palki Prashthan event. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Huge cutout of Prime minister Modi as wari installed near Lakkadi bridge at Deccan to welcome the warkaris on Monday. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon) Huge cutout of Prime minister Modi as wari installed near Lakkadi bridge at Deccan to welcome the warkaris on Monday. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)