Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) organised Roza iftar and Hanuman aarti performed by Muslims on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti near Dudhane lawns at Karvenagar on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and party state president Jayant Patil present at the meeting. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, and Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the Vice Chief of Army Staff at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, during the induction of the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System, developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL), and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge on Tuesday. (Express photography by Arul Horizon) General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, and Lt Gen Manoj Pande, the Vice Chief of Army Staff at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre, during the induction of the first set of indigenously developed Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle Medium (QRFV), Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), Ultra Long Range Observation System, developed by Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL), and Monocoque Hull Multi Role Mine Protected Armoured Vehicle developed by Bharat Forge on Tuesday. (Express photography by Arul Horizon)

A student is seen fully covered in clothes and drinking water from his plastic bottle in order to safeguard himself from the scorching sun outside Dastur school in Camp. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon) A student is seen fully covered in clothes and drinking water from his plastic bottle in order to safeguard himself from the scorching sun outside Dastur school in Camp. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Devotees seek blessings on the occasion of ‘Baisakhi’ at Gurunanak Darbar Gurudwara in Camp on Thursday. (Express Photograph by Arul Horizon) Devotees seek blessings on the occasion of ‘Baisakhi’ at Gurunanak Darbar Gurudwara in Camp on Thursday. (Express Photograph by Arul Horizon)

Thousands gathered to witness the annual Bagad festival at Hinjawadi on Saturday. (Express photograph by Rajesh Stephan) Thousands gathered to witness the annual Bagad festival at Hinjawadi on Saturday. (Express photograph by Rajesh Stephan)

People gathered to celebrated at the Pune statue near Pune station to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre) People gathered to celebrated at the Pune statue near Pune station to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

On the occasion of Fire Service Week, the Fire Department of Pune Municipal Corporation organized an exhibition of various types of equipments used for fire fighting and fire precautions at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on Friday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) On the occasion of Fire Service Week, the Fire Department of Pune Municipal Corporation organized an exhibition of various types of equipments used for fire fighting and fire precautions at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on Friday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

Devotees participate in a procession carried out to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Devotees participate in a procession carried out to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the ‘SamavaSaran’ — an open air amphitheater built inside the primises of Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune on Thursday, Abhay Firodia president of the institute present during the event. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the ‘SamavaSaran’ — an open air amphitheater built inside the primises of Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune on Thursday, Abhay Firodia president of the institute present during the event. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)