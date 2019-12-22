Pune: In next PMC & PCMC polls, one corporator will represent one ward

In the 2017 civic elections, in both Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, four corporators were elected from each ‘prabhag’ or panel. In the 2017 civic elections, in both Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, four corporators were elected from each ‘prabhag’ or panel.

The four-corporator ‘prabhag’ or panel system implemented in the 2017 civic elections in Maharashtra has been replaced by a ‘one ward, one corporator’ system. The next civic elections in 2022 will be held on the basis of this system.

On Saturday, the state Legislative Council approved an amendment to the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a day after the state Legislative Assembly approved the bill. Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde had introduced the amendment.

“The amendment was approved by the state council today,” Deputy Speaker Neelam Gorhe told The Indian Express on Saturday.

In the 2017 civic elections, in both Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, four corporators were elected from each ‘prabhag’ or panel. PMC has 42 ‘prabhags’ and 164 corporators. In three panels, there are fewer than four corporators. In PCMC, there are 32 ‘prabhags’ and 128 corporators.

While NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, are in favour of the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system, the BJP has opposed the move. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday argued in favour of the four-corporator ‘prabhag’ system.

PMC Municipal Secretary Sunil Parkhi said it was not clear whether the number of wards will increase after the implementation of the new system. “The increase is based on the population size. But one thing is for sure, the geographical boundaries will be reduced,” he said.

PCMC Municipal Secretary Ulhas Jagtap said,”There will be some increase in the number of wards, but not much. The corporators will have to deal with smaller areas and a lower population”.

Jagtap said in a four-corporator prabhag system, each corporator has to get elected through a voter population of 40-50,000. “But in the one ward, one corporator system, aspirants will have to get elected from only about 10,000 voters,” he said.

Congratulating the state government, the Congress’s Pune unit passed a resolution hailing the move to scrap the ‘prabhag’ system at its meeting on Saturday. “The move will benefit ordinary party workers who will get an opportunity to don the role of a leader,” said city Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe.

BJP MLA Mukta Tilak, however, said the party was in favour of the prabhag system. “In the one ward system, development can be ensured only if the elected corporator has the capability and efficiency to get things done… on the contrary, in a four-corporator system, if all or even three corporators are from one party, they can, through united efforts, ensure all-round development of the area,” said Tilak.

Former Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Mangala Kadad said the old system had put a strain on corporators and in the process, development suffered. “Corporators should get smaller areas because these are not assembly elections. The ‘prabhag’ system was like fighting an assembly election with large boundaries…,” said Kadam, an NCP corporator from Sambhajinagar area.

BJP’s Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap said the one corporator, one ward system will lead to a large number of aspirants and create chaos. “Now, anyone who has not done anything for the last five years will seek to contest the elections. Worthy candidates will get defeated and weaker ones will get elected,” he said.

But Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne said, “The new system will benefit both corporators and the people… The corporators in the new system will have smaller areas to look after and the people will have easy access to them to get their work done”.

