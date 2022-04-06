Pune: In Metro’s first month, 6 lakh hop on for a ride

NEARLY 6 lakh commuters took a ride on Pune Metro in the first 30 days after the service was launched on March 6. The two operational Metro stretches collectively generated fare revenue of Rs 84 lakh in this period, said officials.

The Metro service was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. Phase one of Pune Metro rail will be 33.1 km long and include two routes — Vanaz to Ramwadi and Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate.

Right now, Metro is partially operational on these two stretches — a 5-km line from Vanaz to Garware College and 7-km line from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi — with five Metro stations on the two lines. The plan is to complete phase one by December this year and open the entire line for the public.

From Day 1, Pune Metro has received enthusiastic response from commuters, who have used the service in large numbers. “Nearly 6 lakh commuters travelled on Pune Metro in the last 30 days, from March 6 to April 5. As many as 75 per cent passengers took the Vanaz to Garware College route while the remaining were on Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi route,” said Hemant Sonawane, general manager, public relations, Pune Metro. The maximum number of passengers – 67,350 – took the Metro on March 13, and Rs 10 lakh was collected in fares on that day.

Pune Metro has also launched a mobile application that enables citizen to book tickets on their mobile phones and also get updates on the service. A total of 20,346 passengers availed the mobile application for booking tickets this month.

Meanwhile, Maha-Metro has also started preparations to extend the route in the city and will soon finalise the detailed project report for it.