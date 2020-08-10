Pune: In dispute over a tattoo, former aide ‘kills gang leader’ in Bhosari

According to police, Madake was a history-sheeter and involved in seven serious offences, including a case of attempt to murder. (Representational)

A history-sheeter with a record of serious offences against him, including a murder bid, was allegedly killed by a former aide, in Bhosari late on Saturday. Police said the murder is related to an old dispute over a tattoo denoting the name of the “gang leader”.

The deceased was identified as Mayur Haridar Madake (26), a resident of Markal Road in Alandi. His friend, Dinesh Chaudhary (21), lodged the complaint in the matter at Bhosari police station on Sunday.

Police have arrested seven persons, including Mangesh Shukracharya More (23), Roshan Hari Savdatkar (21), Pranesh Chandrakant Ghorpade (22), Shubham Balram Wani (22), Vaibhav Tanaji Dhore (21), Amit Subhash Shekapure (22), all residents of Bhosari, and Shubham Ajay Bansode (20) of Bhavani Peth.

According to police, Madake was a history-sheeter and involved in seven serious offences, including a case of attempt to murder.

Police said Madake’s aides had inked a tattoo ‘MM’ on their hands, which denoted the initials of his name. This meant that they belonged to a “gang led by Mayur Madake”, police added.

Sub-Inspector Mahendra Gadhave, investigation officer, said, “Earlier, the main accused, Mangesh More, worked for Madake. He is also a history-sheeter and was in jail for over a year after being arrested in a robbery case. He was released on bail by the High Court, and believed that Madake did not help him with the bail. So, he had differences with Madake, and started influencing members of his gang. There was a dispute over a tattoo when one of the gang members said MM now stood for Mangesh More and not Mayur Madake. Following this, Madake had attacked More.”

“…while More had been restricted from entering city limits, he returned and was consuming alcohol with Madake and others at a friend’s house on Dighi Road on Saturday night. More and the other accused attacked Madake with a sharp weapon causing his death,” Gadhave said.

A police team nabbed the accused on Pune-Solapur Road on Sunday. They were produced before a court on Monday. Police said all the seven accused are history-sheeters. The court remanded all seven in police custody for five days for further investigation.

