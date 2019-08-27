Pune: In a single day, 2 PMPML buses go up in flames in Hinjewadi; no casualties

Two PMPML buses caught fire in two separate incidents on Monday. The spot where both the incidents took place, however, were the same — Hinjewadi. There were no casualties reported.

In the first incident, a PMPML bus on the Hinjewadi-PMC route caught fire near Infosys in Hinjewadi on Monday morning.

According to fire officer D P Sutar of Hinjewadi MIDC fire station, the incident took place around 8 am and the four passengers and the driver quickly moved out of the vehicle.

A fire brigade team reached the spot and doused the flames. The front portion of the bus, including the driver’s cabin, was gutted. Fire brigade officials said a short circuit in the engine could be the cause behind the fire.

In the other incident, the PMPML bus went up in flames in Hinjewadi area even as the passengers deboarded the vehicle in the nick of time.

Subash Gaikwad, spokesperson, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), said the incident occurred at around 11.30 am when the bus was heading from the PMC headquarters to Hinjewadi.

“The bus suddenly went up in flames near the circle close to Infosys,” he said, adding that there were 10 to 12 passengers in the bus but they escaped any injury as they deboarded even before the flames started spreading.

He said when the driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine, he immediately asked the passengers to vacate the bus. The spokesperson said the bus belonged to a contractor.

“It was owned by a contractor. We are investigating why the incident happened,” he said. Gaikwad said the incident might have occurred due to a short circuit.

Gaikwad said all the fire-related issues of PMPML buses have been sorted out. “We had problem with our buses. The technical problem with those buses has been sorted out,” he said.