Pune: In a first, civic body to use chemical concrete to repair roads, fill potholes

In a first, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to use chemical concrete to fill potholes and repair roads in the city during monsoon.

Advertising

The civic body has asked bodies like the MSEDCL, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited and BSNL, which had dug the roads to lay cables and pipelines, to complete their work and reinstate the roads by June 7. After that, the PMC will undertake the resurfacing of roads and repair potholes with the use of cold mix tar and chemical concrete. The civic body, in coordination with the police department, will also take up the work to repair manhole covers.

Meanwhile, the PMC building construction department has issued warnings to owners of dilapidated buildings to bring down the structures to avoid any untoward incident. So far, the civic body has brought down 125 dilapidated structures.

The PMC has also undertaken the cleaning of nullahs with the help of earth removers. The civic electric department has removed 650 poles in dangerous position while 13,000 electric poles have been provided with earthing. A round-the-clock cell has been constituted in the civic body-owned Naidu hospital while other civic hospitals have been kept on alert.

Advertising

The PMC has also made provisions to set up transit camps at Wakdewadi, Ambil Odha and Ghorpadi Peth. “The civic administration should take extra measures to ensure that problems faced during last monsoon should not be repeated. There should also be action against civic staff if debris is not removed before the monsoon. The civic health department should ensure there is no spread of infectious disease and keep sufficient stock of medicines ready for emergency situation,” said an activist.

The PMC will make its disaster management cell operational round-the-clock from June 1 and residents can contact the civic body on the helpline numbers – 020-25501269, 25506800 /1/ 2/ 3/4, 25501133/30. The road maintenance van will be used for repairing roads during the monsoon.