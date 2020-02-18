Pune: In a bid to increase ridership, PMPML aims to get more students use its buses

Under the campaign, the PMPML plans to install information boards about bus routes and concessions in schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Under the campaign, the PMPML plans to install information boards about bus routes and concessions in schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In a bid to increase its daily ridership, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is planning to launch a campaign to encourage more school and college students to use its buses.

“Several lakh students already use our buses, but the idea is to attract boys and girls who use autorickshaws or their own two-wheelers to commute to school and college. At Rs 750 per month, the PMPML students’ pass is affordable. We have also inducted several new buses, including electricity-run, airconditioned buses which makes travel comfortable. Also, women special Tejaswini buses are a secure and safe way for female students to travel. Considering all these benefits, we intend to attract more students to use PMPML buses,” said Anant Waghmare, PMPML’s Traffic Manager.

Under the campaign, the PMPML plans to install information boards about bus routes and concessions in schools and colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Staff members of PMPML will also visit educational institutions to interact with students and persuade them to use public transport.

The PMPML will also urge professors and other staffers at educational institutes to use its services. “We are writing to principals of all important schools and colleges. Very soon our teams will visit the campuses and conduct the campaign,” said Waghmare.

In another move, the PMPML has changed the work timings of the pass issuing centres in the city. The pass centres will remain open from 7 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 9 pm.

More buses for board exams

The PMPML will run additional buses for students who will travel to take Class X and Class XII board examinations at examination centres across the city. More than 3 lakh students will take these exams this year.

“The HSC exams commence from February 18 and SSC from March 3. To facilitate these students’ travel to examination centres, the PMPML has decided to run additional buses on the routes. All 14 depots have been instructed to run additional buses and keep these buses in best health to avoid inconvenience to students,” said Waghmare.

Action against seven auto drivers

The PMPML and local traffic police took action against seven autorickshaw drivers and penalised the vehicles owners for operating from inside the PMPML bus stop and stealing away passengers from the transport body. The action was taken at Bhosari Chowk and seven autorickshaws owners were penalised.

