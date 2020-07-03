Pune: In 7-day span, one out of 5 city patients test positive for Covid

The large number of recovered patients has led to a drop, from 38 per cent to 35 per cent, in the percentage of active patients against the overall number of cases. The large number of recovered patients has led to a drop, from 38 per cent to 35 per cent, in the percentage of active patients against the overall number of cases.

The surge of Covid-19 cases in the city can be gauged from the fact that one in every five suspected cases has tested positive in a span of seven days, from June 26 to July 2.

Of the 23,521 people tested in one week by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which has scaled up testing majorly, 4,847 tested positive for the infection. “The civic body reported 20.6 per cent positive patients from the total tests done in a week. This means one in every five suspected patient has tested positive in the week,” said a civic officer.

Across June, however, a total of 77, 397 persons were tested for Covid-19, and 10,756 tested positive, which is 13.90 per cent of the total tests. The increasing number of patients has reduced the doubling rate to 19.15 days as against 24 days.

Also, the number of deaths, as well as the number of recovered patients, has been maximum in the same week. There were a total of 118 deaths while 3,369 patients recovered in the seven days. The large number of recovered patients has led to a drop, from 38 per cent to 35 per cent, in the percentage of active patients against the overall number of cases.

Based on the rising number of infections in various parts of the city, the PMC recently revised the number of containment zones, increasing it to 109 from 74. The total area under containment zones is 6.69 sq km, only marginally higher than the 6.64 sq km under 74 zones. “The shrinking of containment zones to a particular locality, building or housing society has increased the number of zones but the area under them remains almost the same,” said a civic officer.

From June 17 till July 2, the PMC has noted another trend, as more cases have been detected outside containment zones rather than inside them.

