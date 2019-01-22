Pune: In 100th case, 12-year-old girl gets rid of ‘godly’ matted hair

In the 100th case of its kind, a 12-year-old girl from Ghavar village got rid of her matted hair. Her head was full of lice and she had been unable to comb or chop it off due to a superstitious belief that it was a “godly sign”.

Activists from the Maharashtra Andhashradha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS), who helped the minor, said girls and women with matted hair were not allowed to cut it.

“Three months ago, a person from Ghavar village called me up and informed me about the girl who is a student of Class VI. She had matted hair for the past three years. I contacted the girl’s mother, but she was not ready to cut off her daughter’s hair due to the superstition attached to it,” said Nandini Jadhav, district president, MANS.

Jadhav said the girl’s mother was a single parent to four. Later, a team of activists went to the village and spoke to the girl and her mother.

“The girl looked weak and was suffering from physical and mental problems because of the matted hair. Even after repeated requests, her mother refused to cut off the girl’s hair,” said Jadhav.

But, the activists managed to take the girl to a spot nearby where they slowly chopped off the hair. “She had not combed her hair for the past three years and was crying of pain when we were cutting her hair off. The hair was full of lice and the girl was suffering for the past three years without saying a word. I never thought my 100th case of freeing women from matted hair will be a case of a minor girl,” she added.