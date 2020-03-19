Pune: In 10 mins, know pesticide levels in vegetables and water

These harmful chemicals sprayed on agriculture produce have a long-lasting impact on human and animal health. (Representational Photo) These harmful chemicals sprayed on agriculture produce have a long-lasting impact on human and animal health. (Representational Photo)

A simple 10-minute test, involving nanoparticles synthesised from the cocoon of mulberry silkworm, can now instantly indicate the levels of contamination in vegetables or water caused due to spraying of pesticides or insecticides.

These harmful chemicals sprayed on the agriculture produce have long lasting impact on human and animal health, as they remain active even after mixing with soil, groundwater and other natural resources like rivers and lakes.

In collaborative research, by scientists from multiple institutions from Pune, has devised a visual sensor-based test capable of tracing presence of chemicals, even at a level of 10 Parts Per Billion (PPB) found either in drinking water, vegetables, fruits or soil. Importantly, the cost to perform a single test was not more than Rs 10, the scientific group stated.

Silk protein fibroin, a fibre layer, present inside the silk thread of mulberry worms formed the basis of the gold nanoparticle. These mulberry silk worms are reared in Junnar taluka of Pune district.

They were first separated from other layers of the proteins, dissolved and subjected to dialysis to obtain the nanoparticles.

“Once these green-nanoparticles was tested for any sample, the solution changed its colour. Depending on the concentration of the chemicals, the colour of the sample solution ranged from pale pink to dark red in shade within ten minutes,” explained Ravindra Chaudhari, head, Department of Zoology and Research Centre, at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati College, Junnar, who was part of the study.

The advantage, Chaudhari said, was that the testing was very simple and required no complex lab setup or scientific knowledge.

“There is no need for labs or even electricity, so tests can be performed from anywhere, at anytime and by anybody. The objective is to warn people against consuming contaminated foods,” he said.

