Pune: In 1 year of pandemic, more than half of Covid-19 deaths in 51-70 age group

A year since Pune district reported its first death due to the coronavirus infection, there have been a total of 9,873 deaths, of which 69 per cent were men. At least 82 per cent of the deaths were of people with one or more co-morbidities and the average case fatality rate was 2 per cent.

A total of 6,815 persons who lost their lives to Covid-19 were men while 3,057 were women. One or more co-morbid conditions were present in 8,104 deaths while 18 per cent of the persons who died (1,768) had no co-morbidities.

The age-wise analysis of deaths from March 30 last year till March 29 this year shows that in one year of the pandemic, at least 51 per cent of the deaths were in the 51-70 year age group. A total of 2,936 persons who died were in the 61-70 age group, followed by 2,141 persons in the 51-60 age group.

A total of 2,085 persons in the age group of 71-80 succumbed to the infection during this period while 731 persons in the age group 81-90 died of Covid-19 related complications. There were six centenarians from the district who succumbed to the infection while 88 persons were in the age group of 91-100 years.

Of the 9,873 deaths in Pune district, a total of 1,183 were in the 41-50 age group while a total of 671 deaths were in the 21-40 age group. Twelve children below the age of 10 years have died due to Covid-19 while 20 were in the 11-20 age group.

A total of 5,412 deaths have been reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation till March 29. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 1,977 deaths while Pune Cantonment and rural areas of the district have seen 2,484 deaths.

District health authorities pointed out that the overall trend was also reflected in Pune Rural where of the 2,484 deaths, 72 per cent patients were men. As many as 87 per cent of Covid patients who died in Pune Rural had associated risk factors.

While health authorities have said that the infrastructure requirement is adequate in Pune district so far, they projected that by April 4, they would require 3,405 oxygen beds and 130 ventilators. Till March 29, there were 59,003 active cases of coronavirus infection in Pune district, of which 32,875 were from Pune city, 16,544 from Pimpri-Chinchwad and 9,584 from Pune Rural. In the district, a total of 13,954 patients are in hospitals while 45,049 are in home isolation.

The PMC has reported a total of 4,343 Covid patients who are hospitalised, of which 205 are on ventilator support while 1,706 are on oxygen support. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, a total of 2,816 are hospitalised, of which 807 are on oxygen support while 75 are on ventilator support. In Pune Rural, of the 6,795 patients, a total of 6,380 have occupied isolation beds (without oxygen support) while 397 persons are on oxygen support. A total of 18 are on ventilator support.

8L vaccinated so far

A total of 8,07,173 persons have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Pune district so far. Of these, a total of 3.9 lakh beneficiaries are from areas under PMC, 1.3 lakh from PCMC and 2.73 lakh from Pune Rural. Pune district has identified 330 vaccination centres – 224 in the government health facilities and 106 in the private health facilities.