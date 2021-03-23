scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Pune: Improved air quality, light rain forecast tomorrow

Pune's maximum temperature fell by 2.3 degrees below normal.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 23, 2021 9:09:02 pm
There are chances of light rain and cloudy afternoon forecast over Pune. (File)

Pune got mild relief from heat on Tuesday as the weather remained overcast throughout the day. As a result, the city’s maximum temperature fell by 2.3 degrees below normal with Shivajinagar recording 33.9 degrees whereas Lohegaon recorded 34.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

For Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the city’s maximum temperature to be around 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature to remain at 18 degrees. There are also chances of light rain and cloudy afternoon forecast over Pune.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 24, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

