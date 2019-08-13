Pune woman receives Impact Award for contribution as community volunteer

Plan India, a not-for-profit organisation striving to advance children’s rights and equality for girls, announced the winners of the third edition of Plan India Impact Awards. The Awards acknowledge contributions of grassroots workers who are at the forefront of helping local communities bring positive and sustainable change. Alka Gujnal from Pune received the award for her contribution as community volunteer. Winners in eight categories: anganwadi worker, accredited social health activist/auxiliary nurse midwife, community volunteer, outreach worker, youth champion for girls’ rights – male and female and best child welfare committee (urban and rural) were also announced. Actress Shabana Azmi presented the awards.

Advertising

COEP’s 1969 batch to donate to alma mater

Alumni of the 1969 batch of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) recently celebrated their golden jubilee at the college campus. At the get together, the alumni pledged to donate Rs 1.1 crore to the Alumni Association of COEP to construct facilities of the Club House of COEP College Pune, as part of the college’s plans to renovate the existing Mechanical Drawing Hall building to accommodate the more than 30 college clubs.

International Left Handers Day on Aug 13

The Rotary Club of Aundh and association of left-handers will celebrate the International Left-Handers Day on August 13. Uday Pendse, co-founder and former president of Association of Left Handers, will be the speaker for another event on August 14. A press statement said there are many prominent left-handed people in the world, like former US President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Aristotle, Mahatma Gandhi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statement said this event was being held to raise awareness about the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world, as well as mixed-handedness. Studies suggest that approximately 10 per cent of the wor-ld population is left-handed.

Premium to invest Rs 100 crore in 3 years

Pimpri-Chinchwad-based Premium Transmission is planning to invest Rs 100 crore over the next three years. “We have not been hit by the slowdown, which seems to be largely confined to the auto industry,” said Neeraj Bisaria, managing director and CEO of Premium Transmission. Premium Transmission manufactures industrial gear boxes, geared motors and fluid couplings.