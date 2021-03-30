Pune: IMD predicts sunny day tomorrow; air quality to improve

IMD has forecast a sunny day on Wednesday over Pune. (File image)

Pune experienced a relatively less hot day on Tuesday than yesterday when the day’s temperature crossed 40 degrees mark.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city returned to normal. Shivajinagar recorded 36.5 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 37.9 degrees on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sunny day on Wednesday over Pune. The maximum temperature will remain around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature will hover around 17 degrees on Wednesday.

