Pune: IMD predicts sunny day tomorrow; air quality to improve

By: Express News Service | Pune |
March 30, 2021 10:21:56 pm
March 30, 2021 10:21:56 pm
Pune experienced a relatively less hot day on Tuesday than yesterday when the day’s temperature crossed 40 degrees mark.
The maximum temperature recorded in the city returned to normal. Shivajinagar recorded 36.5 degrees and Lohegaon recorded 37.9 degrees on Tuesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sunny day on Wednesday over Pune. The maximum temperature will remain around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature will hover around 17 degrees on Wednesday.
Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast — March 31, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd