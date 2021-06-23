Pune: IMD forecasts partly cloudy weather, light rainfall today

Rains lashed Pune in the late afternoon on Thursday. (Express file photo by Ashish Kale.)

Pune will witness a sunny Wednesday with the day temperatures likely to be close to 31 degrees.

With no weather system active over Maharashtra and Pune, the monsoon activity will continue to remain subdued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has, however, forecast partly cloudy sky conditions and a possibility of light intensity rainfall during the afternoon hours on Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21 degrees on the day.

In comparison to Tuesday, the air quality over the city improved on the day. It was 57, which comes under the ‘Satisfactory’ category.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 23, 2021: