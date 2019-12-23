Pune: IMD forecasts light rain

Hazy, overcast skies pushed the temperatures up. (File) Hazy, overcast skies pushed the temperatures up. (File)

It was yet another warm day in the city on Sunday as hazy and overcast skies pushed the temperatures higher than normal. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees above normal.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, forecast light rainfall during the week ahead.

“The interaction between warm and moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal is occurring over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan. Along with Pune, light rain is expected over these sub-divisions till December 27,” an IMD official said.

Barring a few cities in Vidarbha, where the mercury level hovered in the normal range, temperatures largely remained significantly above normal in Madhya Maharashtra. Some of the cities that experienced a warm Sunday included Solapur (19.5 degrees), Sangli (19.3 degrees), Kolhapur (19 degrees) and Satara (18.2 degrees). Chandrapur remained the coldest city at 10.8 degrees.

