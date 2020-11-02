Pune: IMD forecasts cooler days this week

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the city’s night temperatures will remain around 15 degrees during the week. (Representational)

Puneites will experience chill in the air during early morning and late evening hours all through this week, as winter season is on its way.

The minimum temperatures are set to drop marginally below normal.

Since last week, cold conditions were reported in the morning hours over the city. During the weekend, Mumbai and many locations in the state, too, reported similar drop in the night temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, the city’s night temperatures will remain around 15 degrees during the week. “IMD recognises winter between December and February, and it is presently the transitional phase between seasons. There are clear sky conditions available, which is why some cold winds blowing from north India are influencing the local weather in Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan,” said an IMD official.

On the day, Chandrapur in Vidarbha recorded 14.2 degrees to remain the coldest city in the state.

The Extended Range Predictions issued last week by IMD mentions that many regions in central and western Maharashtra will experience below normal temperatures till November 12.

Even though there are two cyclonic circulations — one near coastal Saurashtra and another near north Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra — their influence on the weather will be limited, the Met officials stated.

